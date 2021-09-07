El Salvador: Bitcoin Price Stagnates As Cryptocurrency Becomes Legal





President Nayib Bukele announced Monday evening that his government bought 200 more bitcoins before El Salvador officially adopted the currency. El Salvador now holds 400 bitcoins, which are worth nearly $ 21 million at current trading levels.

Bitcoin will be used as legal tender in El Salvador alongside the US dollar from Tuesday. Bukele tweeted that brokers nationwide “will buy a lot more as the deadline approaches.”

Bukele, a right-wing populist who came to power in 2019, announced his intention to start using bitcoin in June. The law designating bitcoin as legal tender states that all “economic agents” must accept cryptocurrency as a means of payment. He also says that tax payments can be made in bitcoin.

Salvadorans will be able to download the “Chivo Wallet,” a government-created app that will provide people with $ 30 worth of bitcoins to promote its use.

“The #Bitcoin process in El Salvador has a learning curve. Every step towards the future is like this, and we won’t achieve everything in a day, or in a month,” Bukele tweeted . “But we have to break the paradigms of the past.” Some citizens have adopted the technology, while others are suspicious of it. Jos Abraham Cern, a baker, told CNN that it is not difficult to trade in bitcoin. But Blanca Estela Ponce, owner of a nearby tortilla shop, said she prefers cash. “[Bitcoin is] something new and we don’t have enough information about it, “Ponce told CNN. El Salvador has partnered with digital finance company Strike to create the required infrastructure. Cryptocurrencies are held in digital wallets, rather than through a traditional bank account, meaning people in poorer communities with less access to banks could use bitcoin as a way to gain increased access to their finances. . However, social organizations have called on the Salvadoran government to repeal the law, in large part because they fear the extreme volatility of the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin recovered lost ground after a dramatic crash earlier this year, but it remains well below its record high of nearly $ 65,000 set in April. The price was $ 51,360 on Tuesday, down 0.7% in the past 24 hours, according to Coinbase The International Monetary Fund, which granted an emergency loan to El Salvador last year and is currently negotiating another round of loans, has taken a dim view of the use of bitcoin as legal tender, saying it raises some concern. number of economic, financial and legal issues. . “How do we know what we collect in taxes when bitcoin goes up and bitcoin goes down? How do we forecast spending? Remember in April bitcoin went over $ 65,000 and then lost near the bottom. It is a problem that the finance ministry will grapple with. And it is not easy, “said Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, recently. In late July, Moody’s Investors Service pushed El Salvador’s debt rating deeper into undesirable territory, citing “a deterioration in the quality of policymaking,” including the government’s decision to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Moody’s said the country remains vulnerable to funding shocks that could compromise the government’s ability to repay creditors from January 2023. The Salvadoran government is betting that using bitcoin as legal tender will attract new investment. Authorities also hope to reduce commissions paid for sending remittances from abroad. – Joshua Berlinger, Rafael Romo, Charles Riley and Jill Disis contributed to this report.

