Tokens.com announces the start of trading on the OTCQB® Venture market

TORONTO – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Bourse Canada: PIECE OF MONEY) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (Tokens.com or the Company) is a publicly traded company that uses shareholder capital to purchase digital assets used for crypto staking and decentralized finance (DeFi). The company is one of the largest Proof-of-Stake technology companies in terms of operating assets and market capitalization. The Company announces today that its application for listing on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) has been approved and that trading will begin when the market opens on September 13, 2021.

The Company’s shares will be traded in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol “SMURF”. Existing US shareholders of Tokens.com shares, previously listed on the OTC Pink Open Market, will now be listed on the OTCQB without any further action being required.

Our OTCQB listing further enhances our ability to reach a wider US audience seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies and DeFi. Our inventory of digital assets, used for crypto staking, is a gateway to crypto for public market investors, commented CEO Andrew Kiguel.

The OTCQB is an active trading platform based in the United States and recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market. The OTCQB enables entrepreneurial and growing companies to create shareholder value and business liquidity by providing better access to U.S. investors.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 US and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, PTC Market Group Inc. connects a diverse network of brokers who provide liquidity and execution services. The company makes it easy for investors to trade through the broker of their choice and enables companies to improve the quality of information available to investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp uses staking technology to generate revenue from its cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) based token inventory. With its growing inventory of digital assets, Tokens.com offers public market investors a simple and secure way to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies, DeFi, and non-fungible tokens.

The company’s common shares are listed under the symbol COIN in Canada on the NEO stock exchange, under the name 76M on the Frankfurt stock exchange and under the name SMURF on the US over-the-counter market.

Further information is available on the company’s website: Tokens.com.

