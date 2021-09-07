Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess on the electric run, chip shortage and Elon Musk





Volkswagen VLKAF Diess spoke to CNN Business about the Munich International Motor Show, whereunveiled the IDENTIFIER. LIFE concept car, sketching a vision for a small, fully electric family car that will cost around € 20,000 ($ 23,720).

This: In Europe, we are already in the lead. Even in the United States, we are in second place in recent months, and in China, we are growing rapidly. We believe in becoming the market leader in electric vehicles… We do not want to withdraw, for example, from Latin America, where electric cars are unlikely to be the solution to climate change. In Latin America, the natural way is to use CO2 neutral biofuels, which are still combustion engines. This is why we are not saying that we will complete the production of [internal combustion engine] cars so soon because we will need them in some parts of the world. Electrification is not the solution everywhere.

Let’s talk about the semiconductor supply crisis. Because obviously this has been a big deal for so many automakers, including you. Do you think it will get worse before it gets better? And do you think you have to cut production or close factories? This: It’s already worse. We expected to have relief after the summer break which did not happen because in Malaysia we had some really pretty big issues with Covid. Some of our suppliers, most of our supplier back-ends are based in Malaysia, and three factories were hit hard. We think we’ll get over this by the end of the month, then we should see some relief. Semiconductors will probably be in short supply for several months. Now let’s talk about autonomous technology. Because I know that while we are all in the transition to electric, this is something that you are really passionate about. How will the adoption of autonomous technology go? This: We are seeing a much bigger transition for the industry when cars become self-driving because cars will be used differently, used by more people. You can you can send your kids or your grandparents in a car somewhere. Imagine now! There is a lot of business potential and it is still a long way to go. Our first fleets will probably hit the market in 2025, and the first autonomous passenger cars also in 2025 or 2026. But now is the time to invest, and to prepare. And that’s what we do. One of the big investments you have made recently is the rental company Europcar. Is it to help with autonomous driving and the idea that a lot of people will share cars in the future? This: Yes, sharing is important. Autonomy is a different game because we think the robotic axis is going to play a major role, but also passenger cars are going to be shared … we think there is a lot of potential for growth. The best starting point for such a mobility platform is undoubtedly the car rental companies. They are already profitable today. And if you add in renting, sharing, short term leases, even our lending car fleets from our retail organization, you can imagine a huge mobility platform. Volkswagen is of course very competitive with Tesla. Many parallels have also been drawn between you and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, not least because of your very active social media presence. Did you take a sheet from his playbook? This: [Laughs] No, know that I do not see any parallel. I highly value what he does. I think he’s a brilliant guy. And it really makes a difference. He changes the world with his companies. I really like that he thinks about the future for a very long time. He thinks far away. And he’s a brilliant guy. But we are quite different. He’s very focused on Tesla, on his story. I run a large, traditional company, which we are trying to prepare for the future. And I think we need different characters as well. I like it a lot, but I think we are quite different. Is it true that he has ever been tempted to hire you as CEO of Tesla? This: I do not know. I do not know [laughs]. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

