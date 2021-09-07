Barrick Gold Corporation – Nevada Gold Mines to consolidate the South Arturo property in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties

All amounts expressed in US dollars

ELKO, Nevada Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) has entered into a definitive asset swap agreement (the swap agreement) to acquire from i-80 Gold Corp. 40% stake in the South Arturo joint venture that NGM does not already own as well as a low cost option to acquire the adjacent Rodeo Creek exploration property, in exchange for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and infrastructure which are currently undergoing servicing and maintenance. The exchange transaction will take effect on June 1, 2021.

The transaction offers NGM a number of key benefits:

Allows NGM to consolidate production from the South Arturo open pit and El Nio underground mine in the short term and capture 100% of the long term uplift on both deposits

Gives NGM the flexibility to pursue other potential operational synergies at Goldstrike

Provides NGM with a low cost option to acquire 100% of the Rodeo Creek property consisting of exploration lands adjacent to South Arturo

Removes responsibility for the closure of NGM’s Lone Tree with i-80 Gold providing a replacement bond for reclamation obligations as a condition of closure

Allows NGM to share any future production to Lone Tree through a conditional payment of up to $ 50 million (described below)

This is a win-win transaction for Nevada Gold Mines and i-80, said Greg Walker, executive general manager of NGM. Through the acquisition of Lone Tree, an asset not used by NGM has become a transformational asset for the i-80. In return, NGM’s acquisition of the i-80 40% of the South Arturo joint venture secures additional ounces with both an open pit and underground option for our Carlin operation. We are excited about the opportunities and growth this agreement will bring to both sides, which will strengthen Nevada’s mining industry and benefit everyone.

The exchange agreement provides for the payment to NGM of a contingent consideration of up to $ 50 million based on the mineral resources of the Lone Tree property. As part of the asset swap, NGM will also enter into custom machining agreements providing i-80 Gold with interim processing capacity at NGM’s autoclave facilities until the first between the third anniversary of the exchange of assets and the date on which the Lone Tree facility is operational and in NGM’s roasting facilities for a period of 10 years. NGM has also agreed to repay i-80 Gold approximately $ 7.3 million for certain financing previously advanced by i-80 Gold with respect to South Arturo.

Subject to the closing of the swap agreement, NGM will subscribe for common shares of i-80 Gold, equivalent to the lesser of 9.9% interest or subscription proceeds of $ 50 million. , becoming one of the biggest shareholders of i-80.

As a condition of closing the swap agreement, i-80 Gold will assume environmental responsibilities for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain properties and will be responsible for securing the replacement closure and release of NGM’s existing obligations. Likewise, NGM will assume environmental responsibilities and bonding obligations for South Arturo and Rodeo Creek.

The closing of the transactions contemplated by the exchange agreement is subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions precedent, including authorization under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvement Act of 1976, as amended (the HSR Act), i-80 Gold’s arrangement of replacement sureties for the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain reclamation obligations, and the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), among other conditions customary to fence.

About the Nevada Gold Mines

Nevada Gold Mines is operated by Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) and is a joint venture between Barrick (61.5%) and Newmont (38.5%) who have combined their significant assets across Nevada into 2019 to create the largest gold production complex in the world.

