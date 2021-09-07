Volkswagen and Argo AI unveil the first ID Buzz test vehicle for autonomous driving – TechCrunch





Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, an autonomous VW brand responsible for the development and sale of light commercial vehicles, and Argo AI, an autonomous driving technology company, unveiled the first version of the ID Buzz AD (Autonomous Driving) on ​​Sunday. The two companies shared plans to test and market the jointly-developed fully electric autonomous van over the next four years at the VW night event before the IAA Mobility 2021 event in Munich. Testing of the prototype, one of the first five planned test vehicles, has already started and will continue at the Argo development center in Neufahrn, near Munich, as well as on the near nine-hectare Argo closed course. from Munich Airport, which tests a variety of traffic situations unique to European driving conditions and the Argo test track in the United States. Based on our five years of development and lessons learned from our operations in large, complex cities across the United States, we are excited to begin testing the streets of Munich soon for the launch of the autonomous commercial rideshare service with MOIA, said Bryan Salesky. , founder and CEO of Argo AI, in a statement. In 2025, MOIA, a subsidiary of the VW group that works with cities and local public transport providers on mobility solutions, will commercially launch the ID Buzz in Hamburg as part of an autonomous carpooling system. The carpooling service is designed to leverage the power of autonomous systems to relieve downtown congestion. At the event, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which has developed a separate business unit dedicated to autonomous driving and acquired a stake in Argo AI, demonstrated how carpooling through a self-driving system can help manage flows. traffic. An environmental recognition system of six lidar, eleven radars and fourteen cameras, distributed throughout the vehicle, can capture far more than any human driver from their seat, said Christian Senger, head of the vehicle. autonomous driving at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, during the event. . VW first revealed the ID Buzz as a concept vehicle in 2017, a futuristic take on the classic microbus that invokes nostalgia as a family motorhome. The end product is a little different from the iconic campers, now containing all of the bells and whistles of autonomy, like Argo’s exclusive Argo Lidar sensor, which sits atop the Buzz’s roof. According to Argo AI, its lidar can detect objects at a distance of more than 1,300 feet or 400 meters. Four years ago, Argo acquired the lidar company Princeton Lightwave, which enabled the company to produce this new, highly accurate sensor featuring patented Geiger Mode technology capable of detecting a single photon, the smallest of light particles, so that it can capture, detect and accurately represent low reflectivity objects like black vehicles. The entire Argo AI system consists of sensors and software that give the computer 360-degree knowledge of the vehicle’s surroundings, enabling it to “predict the actions of pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles, and to steer the engine, braking and steering systems so that the vehicle moves safely and naturally, like an experienced driver, ”according to a statement from VW. This is not the first time that Argo’s technology will be used to transport humans to where they need to go. In July, Argo and Ford announced plans to launch at least 1,000 autonomous vehicles on Lyft’s ridesharing network over the next five years in cities like Miami and Austin. That same month, the California Public Utilities Commission issued Argo with a piloted AV pilot license so that it could begin testing on public roads in California. Argo AI also recently received a valuation of $ 12.4 billion, nearly two years after the VW Group finalized its $ 2.6 billion investment in the company. A previous version of this article named Argo AI’s valuation at $ 7.5 million. A more recent figure is $ 12.4 billion.

