This stock of home improvement retailers is quietly crushing the market

Since the company went public almost five years ago, the shares of Floor and decoration funds (NYSE: FND) have increased by almost 4 times in value, and yet few investors are even aware of its existence. However, not only did Motley Fool contributor Jon Quast notice it, the company also meets three of its criteria for interesting retail stocks. In this video by Motley Fool Live, registered on August 26, he explains to Brian Feroldi, Fool employee, what he likes about the potential of this company over the next 10 years.

Jon Quest: But the one I want to show you right now and own, I think you should too, is called Floor & Decor Holdings stock. This trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FND. This company had its [initial public offering] IPO in 2017 and has been crushing the market ever since. This morning, it was up about 275% since the IPO against 89% for the S&P 500. Almost 200 alpha points since the IPO. This is a very good start.

This is a company that I have actually bought twice, once in December 2019 and again in October of last year, because it was a big winner in my portfolio, and I believe it needs to be s ‘add to your winners over time. It is a company that I have bought twice.

What does Floor & Decor Holdings do? They are a retailer specializing in home improvement and decoration. The name is pretty self-explanatory, isn’t it? What they do differently, if you’ve ever been to Lumber Liquidators [LL Flooring], for example, they have a very small showroom of flooring options. They have a lot of options but a very small showroom where they show you their merchandise. If you go to a big box retailer like Home deposit Where Lowe’s, they only have a very small section dedicated to flooring.

In contrast, Floor & Decor averages around 78,000 square feet of warehouses and these are mostly showrooms. You can go in there and see a lot of flooring options, and you also see them staged in a small room so you have a really good idea of ​​what that flooring looks like and what it might look like in a small room. your house. People love this option of being able to feel it, see it, and have this interaction with it.

What I like about Floor & Decor is that for this reason I think it is insulated from disturbance for two reasons. First, it’s a size few retailers can match. Your mom and dad flooring specialists in your hometown won’t be able to, at least not be able to accommodate, as many merchandise options as Floor & Decor can. Second, really, I’m not worried about it being disrupted by e-commerce either, because flooring is such a heavy product to ship. They’re also, often, fragile, so it’s really not conducive to e-commerce shipping, so really, I think they’re isolated from the competition.

Another thing I love about Floor & Decor: their CEO Thomas Taylor. He was an executive at Home Depot for many years, vice president of operations, inventory, so he has a lot of experience with a large corporation. When he arrived at Floor & Decor, they only had about 30 locations in 2012. At the end of 2013, they only had 39 locations. Since then, they have tried to increase the number of their stores to an average of 20% per year, and they have done so until the most recent year. In 2020, they didn’t know how things were going to play out. They have suspended their store openings a bit. The growth in the number of their stores declined slightly in 2020, but in all other years it has increased by at least 20% per year.

For this reason, in the last seven years, the number of their stores has increased by 3.5 times, which already represents almost 150 locations. Their net sales have increased fivefold over the past seven years. Their net income has increased 18-fold during this period. They are already very profitable at the store level and they are rapidly increasing their revenue through new stores and comparable sales growth.

Over the past 12 years, they’ve seen average double-digit sales improvement across all of their stores. Including 2020, they have increased sales of comp.

These are really the three things I look for in a retail business like Floor & Decor. I want to know, can they increase the number of their stores? For Floor & Decor, they are aiming for 400 locations, so they should hit their target within the next 10 years.

I’m also wondering if they can increase their comparable sales? This will help them achieve operational leverage at the store level. They do, they always have, and I believe it’s every year as a business, they’ve done it.

So too, are they profitable? It is also a resounding yes for Floor & Decor.

Looking at their growth trajectory, I really like it. Sometimes we say that some of your best dividend-paying stocks aren’t paying dividends yet. When you look at Home Depot and Lowe’s, they’re big dividend payers. I really anticipate Floor & Decor to become that once it gets out of high growth mode. I really think it will be a good dividend payer as well. This is what I am looking for the next 10 years for Floor & Decor.

Brian Feroldi: Costs. Never heard of this company before. I guess it’s because they don’t have stores near me. Their nearest store is 43 miles away. I don’t go that far for the flooring.

My immediate thought is that the last time I invested in a flooring company was The Tile store, and it didn’t work. Any idea what this company is doing differently? They seem to make wood, stone. Is it more than just tiling, is it like everything mainly related to floor coverings?

Quarter: Yes, everything related to the flooring. I will tell you how I discovered Floor & Decor personally. I was doing a flooring project in my house and decided at the last minute that I wanted to put an underlayment under the tile. I went to my local Lowe’s. They didn’t have it, couldn’t get it. I went to a Home Depot. They didn’t have it. Could get it, but not anytime soon. Had to drive to Floor & Decor which is about an hour’s drive for me, but they had it in stock.

They have everything for your flooring projects. Whether cement, grout, spacers. They have all the flooring options, be it vinyl, tile, anything that has to do with that, as well as decorating. If they see that a product category is doing well, for example bathroom vanities, they will start to look into it a little more and offer more options as they see the products. consumers appreciate it.

Feroldi: Costs. If I had one near me and needed flooring, I could probably become a customer. Thank you. It was Floor & Decor, FND.