Stock markets will follow an uptrend this year: analyst





TEHRAN – A capital market analyst said transactions on the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) were going t Based on the forecast, it looks like the stock market will experience a positive trend and be on the rise by the end of this year due to current inflation in the country’s economy, Soheil Kolahchi told IRNA on Monday. . Highlighting the parameters affecting stock transactions, he said: up. Another issue that may affect the stock market in the near future is the nuclear deal and the outcome of negotiations, which may to some extent affect the trading process in this market, the expert added. Kolahchi further highlighted the need to change some of the stock market regulations and said: Issues such as base volume and market amplitude are among the topics the change has been discussed repeatedly. In July, market analyst Mehdi Bayat-Manesh said TEDPIX, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s main index, would improve in the second half of the current Iranian calendar year. Bayat-Manesh noted that given the current trend of capital inflows into the market, TEDPIX is expected to increase during the mentioned period. According to Bayat-Manesh, government policies supporting the uptrend of the market should continue in the coming months to ensure this uptrend. It is also better that the leaders of the Iranian Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) also take the necessary steps to support the market so that the stock index can once again reach over two million points, which takes at least a few months. to arrive. He highlighted the continuous increase in the rate of inflation in recent months and its effect on transactions in the capital market and added: Shareholder fears and concerns about investing in the market will be removed by increasing government support and will increase their willingness to invest in this market. Following the support measures taken by the government, the Iranian stock market is gradually getting back on track and experts believe that the market is regaining the confidence of citizens. In early July, market expert Reza Alavi said that the influx of liquidity in the market and the increase in the value of transactions indicate that people are once again trusting the capital market. At present, other markets such as gold, foreign currencies and cars are not attractive enough for investors, and the stock market is still a good place for people to invest, Alavi said. After the [presidential] election debates, people came to the conclusion that the stock market is one of the priorities of the new government, and for this reason, they trusted this market, and as a result, the inflow of new capital in the market has increased, he noted. EF / MA

