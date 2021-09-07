ICE and ADP Present Workforce Demographics for Municipal Bond Investors

ATLANTA & NEW YORK – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, and ADP (NASDAQ: ADP), a leading global technology company providing Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, today announced the launch of a new data service that helps investors better understand and assess the economic stability and creditworthiness of fixed income issuers in the bond market American municipal.

The new service connects ADP’s aggregated and anonymized human resources and compensation data directly to more than one million municipal bonds covered by the ICE benchmark data service. This can allow municipal bond investors and other market participants to assess a wide range of dynamics that could impact a municipal issuer and complement their basic research.

This data is incredibly powerful and can be used by market participants to explore the financial stability of a municipal issuer, said Lynn Martin, president of Fixed Income & Data Services at ICE. ADP’s human capital data is impressive in its timeliness and breadth of coverage, and by linking it to our municipal fixed income data, we have been able to give investors and market participants access to practice to a large set of alternative data sets to better understand the implications and risks of their investments.

Our work with ICE highlights that anonymized and aggregated ADP data can help investors discover and better understand the U.S. municipal bond environment, said Jack Berkowitz, chief data officer at ADP. ADP serves over 900,000 customers worldwide, approximately 75% of the Fortune 500. The depth of our information and data makes us a powerful contribution to real-time socio-economic analysis.

Users will have access to aggregated and anonymized granular data on human capital, including average gross salary, projected total income, average commute distance to work, details on specific employment sectors and more than 50 other separate areas. It can also be used to see trends over time, including migration, which is particularly relevant for understanding how the population of a municipality or region has changed over time. The ICE data will be constantly updated with anonymized and aggregated data from ADPs, making it an essential complement to public information sources.

For more information on the ICE Reference Data Service, please visit: https://www.theice.com/about/fixed- Income-data.

