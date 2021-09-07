Business
Sebi shortens trade settlement cycle, optional for exchanges
Mumbai: In a major overhaul, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has decided to shorten the time frame for the trade settlement cycle. The regulator announced on Tuesday that it would reduce the trade settlement cycle to T + 1 (trade date plus one) from January 2022. It gave exchanges the option of offering a T + 1 settlement cycle or T + 2.
Sebi has received requests from various stakeholders to further shorten the settlement cycle. Based on discussions with market infrastructure institutions (exchanges, clearing companies and depositaries), it was decided to leave the flexibility to the exchanges to offer a settlement cycle in T + 1 or T + 2 ” , said the Sebi circular.
As a result, an exchange may choose to offer a T + 1 settlement cycle on any of the scripts, after giving at least one month’s notice, regarding the change in the settlement cycle, to all stakeholders. , including the general public, as well as posting the same on its website.
After opting for the T + 1 settlement cycle for a script, the stock exchange must maintain it for a minimum period of six months. Subsequently, in the event that the exchange intends to return to the T + 2 settlement cycle, it will do so by giving one month’s notice to the market. Sebi added that any subsequent switch from T + 1 to T + 2 or vice versa will be subject to minimum delay and notice. There will be no offset between T + 1 and T + 2 settlements, ”Sebi said. Netting is a method of reducing risk in financial contracts by aggregating several financial obligations to arrive at a net obligation amount.
The securities settlement option will apply to all types of securities transactions on this exchange. For example, if a security is placed in T + 1 settlement on an exchange, regular market trades as well as bulk trades will follow the T + 1 settlement cycle on that exchange, Sebi said.
Sebi called on exchanges, clearing houses and custodians to take the necessary steps to put in place appropriate systems and procedures for a smooth introduction of the T + 1 settlement cycle on a voluntary basis, including necessary modifications. relevant statutes, rules and regulations.
However, the securities brokerage organization Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) had previously raised concerns regarding the implementation of the T + 1 settlement system. The window will be too short for securities lending and borrowing to work in practice and there could be spillovers, “ANMI said in a letter to Sebi on August 28.
A number of operational and technical challenges will need to be addressed before implementing the T + 1 settlement system. At present, the infrastructure available from market infrastructure institutions (IMIs) is not able to effectively respond to the timely issuance of remittances and remittances and send files on time. , did he declare. Besides the operational and technical challenges, the implementation of the new system will increase the working capital requirements of brokers, ANMI said.
He also pointed out that global investors will face difficulties in a short settlement cycle, as the settlement of REIT securities is operationally very complex, involving coordination between multiple entities such as fund managers, custodians. global and local, brokers, clearing members and exchanges.
If the T + 1 regulation is suitable, the MSCI country classification methodology may consider it negatively as it is likely that the Indian market is a pre-funded market. This could lead to a drop in India’s weighting in its MSCI Emerging Markets Index. This will negatively affect flows on the Indian market, ”ANMI said.
In 2003, Sebi shortened the settlement cycle from T + 3 to T + 2.
