What to know about the Beijing Stock Exchange project

New details have emerged about China’s Beijing Stock Exchange project, which plans to host listings for innovative small and medium enterprises.

President Xi Jinping first announced plans for the exchange on Thursday, but details were not provided until later by China’s securities regulator.

The new stock exchange would be the third on the Chinese mainland, after the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. Just south of the mainland border is the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which increasingly began to take inspiration from Beijing.

Authorities did not say when the Beijing Stock Exchange would start trading, but analysts at



Goldman Sachs Group



said in a note on Sunday that the timeline is expected to be shorter than the seven-month preparation period it took for the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR market in 2019.

It is also not clear whether individuals will be allowed to invest in the new exchange, although experts quoted in Chinese media have said it is likely.

While the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, through subsidiaries, will be the main stakeholders of the Beijing Stock Exchange, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will oversee coordination, rule-making and supportive policies to ensure the smooth launch of the reform that will create the new exchange, according to a CSRC public notice on Thursday.

In essence, however, the Beijing Stock Exchange will emerge from an existing OTC trading platform in the capital.

In 2012, Beijing created the National Equities Exchange And Quotations (NEEQ), often referred to simply as the New Third Board, allowing over-the-counter transactions for small businesses that do not meet the listing requirements of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. .

The new third board has three levels, with 66 companies currently in the top category, known as the selected level. The Beijing Stock Exchange will initially encompass this level, allowing most or all of those 66 companies to officially list on the new public exchange, according to statements by the CSRC.

Almost 70% of the companies currently in the select group come from the materials and industrial sectors, with a smaller portion from IT and healthcare. By far the largest company at this level is Btr New Energy Materials, a Shenzhen-based manufacturer of carbon and graphite products with a market capitalization of nearly $ 7 billion, according to data provider Wind. Next is the Linton Technologies group, which manufactures crystalline silicon processing equipment for the photovoltaic and semiconductor industries.

Companies at the second of the three levels will have to meet specific requirements for a possible listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange.

The CSRC released a draft regulation for the stock exchange on Friday, which is open to the public until October 3. The project, so far only available in Chinese, covers listing and disclosure requirements, pricing mechanisms and governance structures.

According to the rules, the exchange will use a registration-based IPO system, like those used in developed economies, which rely primarily on disclosure requirements. While the small technology councils of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges also use a registration-based system, their main councils still use an often slow and tedious approval-based list system, which requires selection procedures as well as profitability and other requirements.

The draft rules also state that Beijing Stock Exchange shares will not be allowed to rise or fall by more than 30% per day, except on the opening day, when there is no cap.

The move to establish the exchange comes as the United States and China have set up roadblocks for Chinese companies to be listed in New York.

The implications of the new exchange on the market include limited cannibalization risks for other exchanges in China and Hong Kong until the new exchange becomes scalable, and additional inflows of A shares due to the structure. market-oriented stock exchanges, Goldman Sachs said in its memo.

Former CSRC chairman Xiao Gang also praised the market-oriented structure of the new exchange, saying these capital markets are particularly critical for the much needed development of trade in services in China.

But Xiao’s main message was simpler. Only when small and medium-sized enterprises are good will the economy be good, he told the official journal of the China Political Consultative Conference.

Meanwhile, shares of the New Third Board OTC surged following the announcement of the swap plans. Almost all stocks in the selected level closed higher on Monday, and each rose on Friday, leading to an overall increase of 20% since Thursday. Stocks rose again on Tuesday, but more modestly.

All mainland markets rose on Tuesday as well. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.5% higher, hitting its highest level in nearly seven months.