Washington Prime bankruptcy settlement to deprive mall owner





Washington Prime Group, the Columbus-based owner of Polaris Fashion Place and a hundred other malls, is preparing to come out of bankruptcy as a private company. The company on Tuesday announced that it will notify the New York Stock Exchange on September 20 that it plans to delist its shares. The company expects its shares to cease trading on September 29. The move follows US bankruptcy judge Marvin Isgur’s approval on Friday of Washington Prime’s plan to exit bankruptcy. “Because the common stock and preferred stock of the company will no longer be publicly held following its previously announced Chapter 11 procedure, the company estimates that the costs and expenses associated with the continued listing of common stock and preferred stock, and the corresponding governance and filing requirements, are not economically justified, ”the company said Tuesday morning. Washington Prime has been working on a restructuring plan since bankruptcy in June, one of many mall operators to seek protection during the COVID-19 pandemic as many consumers have turned to online shopping. The company said in its filing that it has entered into agreements with creditors who own 73% of the company’s secured debt and received $ 100 million in funding from its creditors to support the day-to-day operations of its centers. The creditors are led by Connecticut-based SVPGlobal, which specializes in distressed debt. Washington Prime’s stock price fell from $ 191 a share in 2014 to around $ 1.30 a share in Tuesday morning trading. The company did not specify when it expects to come out of bankruptcy. The last deadline in bankruptcy proceedings for creditors to file proof of their claims is December 20. Despite the bankruptcy, Polaris Fashion Place added several tenants sincere reopening of the pandemic. In addition to Polaris Fashion Place, the company has eight shopping malls in Ohio: Indian Mound Mall in Heath; the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek; Dayton Mall; New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia; Lima Mall and Lima Center; Great Lakes Shopping Center in Mentor; and Southern Park Mall in Youngstown. [email protected] @JimWeiker

