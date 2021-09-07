Washington Prime Group announces intention to voluntarily remove common and preferred shares from the New York Stock Exchange

COLUMBUS, Ohio, September 7, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced its intention to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) its common shares (the “Common Shares”), at 7.5% of the cumulative Series H Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Series H Preferred Shares”) and 6.875% of the Cumulative Series I Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Series I Preferred Shares” and together with the Series I Preferred Shares H, “preferred shares”). The common stock is currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WPG” with a CUSIP number of 93964W 405; the Series H preferred shares are currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WPG-H” with a CUSIP number of 93964W 207; and the Series I preferred shares are currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WPG-I” with a CUSIP number of 93964W 306.

On or about September 20, 2021, the Company intends to file a delisting notice on Form 25 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and it is expected that the last day of trading of the common stock and preferred stock on the NYSE will be held on or about Thursday, September 29, 2021. It is expected that the common stock and preferred stock of the company will be removed from listing and registration on the NYSE at the. opening of activities on or around September 30, 2021.

Since the common stock and preferred stock of the Company will no longer be publicly held upon their scheduled exit from its previously announced Chapter 11 procedures, the Company estimates that the costs and expenses associated with the continued listing of common stock and shares privileged, and the governance and deposit requirements, are not economically justified.

The Company does not intend to organize the listing or registration of the Ordinary Shares or the Preferred Shares on any other stock exchange and does not intend to take any measures to facilitate trading on an over-the-counter market.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail real estate. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the shopping center industry to increase cash flow through rigorous asset management and provide new opportunities for retailers seeking growth in the United States. Washington Prime Group is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more about www.washingtonprime.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to future events. Forward-looking statements contain words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “might”, “should”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “seek”, “see” , “Could”, “,“ “would” or “target.” Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs, assumptions and estimates and may include, for example, statements regarding management procedures. the business under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the “Chapter 11 case”), the ability of the business to complete the restructuring and its ability to continue to operate in the ordinary course while Chapter 11 matters are pending. These statements are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in the statements. forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties regarding the Company’s ability to complete a restructuring under Chapter 11, including: completing the restructuring; the potential negative effects of the Chapter 11 business on the liquidity and operating results of the company; the company’s ability to obtain timely bankruptcy court approval with respect to petitions filed in Chapter 11 cases; objections to the recapitalization process or to other pleadings filed that could prolong the Chapter 11 cases; employee attrition and the company’s ability to retain senior management and other key personnel due to the distractions and uncertainties imposed in part by the Chapter 11 cases; the company’s ability to comply with financing agreements, including the DIP facility; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with its tenants, suppliers, customers, employees, sponsors and other third parties and regulatory authorities as a result of Chapter 11 cases; the effects of Chapter 11 affairs on the company and on the interests of various constituents, including holders of the company’s common stock and other equity securities; bankruptcy court decisions in Chapter 11 cases, including approvals of the terms and conditions of the restructuring and the outcome of Chapter 11 cases generally; the length of time the Company will operate under Chapter 11 protection and the continued availability of working capital during the life of Chapter 11 business; risks associated with third party claims in Chapter 11 matters, which may interfere with the Company’s ability to complete the restructuring or alternative restructuring; increased administrative and legal costs associated with the Chapter 11 process; potential delays in the Chapter 11 process due to the effects of the COVID-19 virus; and other disputes and risks inherent in a bankruptcy process. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risk factors and cautionary statements described from time to time in the Company’s reports to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set out in the most recent annual report. of the company on Form 10-K and any updates. about this in the company’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements and does not undertake to do so.

The Company cautions that trading in the securities of the Company during the life of Chapter 11 business is highly speculative and poses substantial risks. The trading prices of the securities of the company may have little or no relation to the actual collection, if any, by the holders of the securities of the company in the cases of Chapter 11. The holders of ordinary shares of the company and other equity securities may suffer a total loss on their investment, depending on the outcome of Chapter 11 matters.

