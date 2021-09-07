Business
Tokens.com Announces Beginning of Trading on OTCQB Venture Marketplace
TORONTO, September 07, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Bourse Canada: PIECE OF MONEY) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded company that uses shareholder capital to purchase digital assets used for crypto staking and decentralized finance (“DeFi” ). The company is one of the largest Proof-of-Stake technology companies in terms of operating assets and market capitalization. The Company announces today that its application for listing on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) has been approved and that trading will begin when the market opens on September 13, 2021.
The Company’s shares will be traded in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol “SMURF”. Existing US shareholders of Tokens.com shares, previously listed on the OTC Pink Open Market, will now be listed on the OTCQB without any further action being required.
“Our listing on the OTCQB further enhances our ability to reach a wider American audience seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies and DeFi. Our inventory of digital assets, used for crypto staking, is a gateway to cryptography for public market investors, ”commented CEO Andrew Kiguel. .
The OTCQB is an active trading platform based in the United States and recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market. The OTCQB enables entrepreneurial and growing companies to create shareholder value and business liquidity by providing better access to U.S. investors.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 US and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, PTC Market Group Inc. connects a diverse network of brokers who provide liquidity and execution services. The company makes it easy for investors to trade through the broker of their choice and enables companies to improve the quality of information available to investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
About Tokens.com
Tokens.com Corp uses staking technology to generate revenue from its cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (“DeFi”) based token inventory. With its growing inventory of digital assets, Tokens.com offers public market investors a simple and secure way to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies, DeFi, and non-fungible tokens.
The Company’s common shares are listed under the symbol “COIN” in Canada on the NEO Exchange, under the name “76M” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and under the name “SMURF” on the US OTC market.
Further information is available on the company’s website: Tokens.com.
Keep up to date with Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Youtube.
Neither NEO Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of NEO Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER
Certain statements contained in this press release come from third party sources and have not been independently verified by the Company. In addition, this press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations. of these words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “could”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding: the use of its bitcoin; expected annual returns and returns; the potential size of the crypto asset market; the impact of digital assets on the economy; the expected adoption of blockchain technology and the related market opportunities; and the Company’s beliefs regarding the use of Staking Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including that: the Company’s Staking returns may not be maintained at expected levels; competition or other factors may decrease expected returns; market adoption of blockchain may be slower than expected; the Company may need to deploy its Bitcoin in a way other than currently planned; the Company may not be able to raise the necessary financing to continue its activities under the conditions provided or not at all; the activities of the Company are subject to cybersecurity risks; and regulatory changes may affect the ability of the Company to conduct its business as it is currently conducted, as well as other factors beyond the control of the Company, and risk factors included under the heading ” Risk Factors ”in the Company’s filing statement dated April 22, 2021, which is available under the Company Profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in the preparation of these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to management at the date of this press release, actual results and developments may differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this press release. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005151/en/
Contacts
For more information:
Tokens.com Corp.
Jennifer Karkula, communications manager
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact: Megan Stangl Talk Shop Media
Email: [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tokens-com-announces-commencement-trading-113000211.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
