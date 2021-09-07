WELL Health Technologies announces its inclusion in the S & P / TSX Composite Index





VANCOUVER, BC, September 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the “Society” Where “GOOD“), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare professionals and their patients globally, today announced that its common stock will be added by Dow Jones Canadian Index Services to the S & P / TSX Composite Index from Monday, September 20, 2021, prior to the opening of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). TSX: WELL (CNW Group / WELL Health Technologies Corp.) The composite index is the main index for Canada, which represents the inclusion of the largest companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the primary benchmark for Canadian equity markets. “We are extremely proud and happy to be added to the S & P / TSX Composite Index as it is a really important step to join such a prestigious group featuring from Canada leading companies and brands, ”said Hamed Chahbazi, founder and CEO of WELL. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and support. We never forget who we work for and the importance of the work we do to help healthcare professionals improve health outcomes. to extend my congratulations to the entire WELL team, which now numbers more than 2,400 members, for this exceptional achievement in such a short time. “ The S & P / TSX Composite Index is the flagship index of the Canadian stock market. It is the largest of the S & P / TSX family and forms the basis of several sub-indices. The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) serves as the distributor of real-time and historical data for this index. WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. Through: “Hamed Shahbazi”

Hamed Chahbazi

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director About WELL Health Technologies Corp. WELL is an innovative, technology-driven healthcare company whose primary goal is to positively impact health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower and support healthcare professionals and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner empowerment platform that includes comprehensive end-to-end practice management tools, including virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities, as well as electronic medical record services. (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and Data Protection. WELL uses this platform to feed healthcare professionals both inside and outside WELL’s own omnichannel patient service offerings. WELL owns and operates the largest network of outpatient medical clinics in Canada providing primary and specialized health care services and is the provider of a leading multinational multidisciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GOODTo learn more about the company, please visit: www.well.company. The story continues Forward-looking information This press release may contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation, potential inclusion in the index. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions which, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intention”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “Expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative of it or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking statements. statements are not guarantees of future performance. Statements of WELL expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of WELL, and such statements should not be relied on unduly. Forward-looking statements are subject in their entirety to inherent risks and uncertainties, including: the significant direct and indirect adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; unfavorable market conditions; the risks inherent in the primary health care sector in general; regulatory and legislative changes; that future results may differ from historical results; failure to secure any required future funding on suitable terms; any inability to realize the expected benefits and synergies from acquisitions; that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of WELL and other risk factors identified in documents filed by WELL under its profile at www.sedar.com, including its most recent annual information form. Except as required by securities law, WELL assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/well-health-technologies–announces-inclusion-in-the-sptsx-composite-index-301370042.html SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

