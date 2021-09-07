Is the intercontinental exchange heading for an escape?





A resistance line has formed in the chart of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE). The stock is heading towards this line and if it crosses, a breakout is expected. Read on to find out how to profit from this trade. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is a vertically integrated financial exchange operator and provides ancillary data products. While the company is probably best known for being owned by the New York Stock Exchange, ICE also operates a large derivatives exchange. The company is well positioned for growth due to the accelerated digitization underway in the US residential mortgage industry. ICE already has the largest mortgage network in the country, but Ellie Mae’s integration into ICE Mortgage Technology is expected to help boost its mortgage business. ICE has sufficient liquidity to manage its short-term obligations as its current ratio is 1.0. The company is also very profitable with a net margin of 32.3%. In the last quarter of the report, revenue jumped 22.1% year-over-year, leading to a growth rating of B in our POWR odds system. The stock seems a bit overvalued with a P / E of 24.23. ICE stock was showing bullish momentum at the end of last year, but performance has been mixed since, as shown in the chart below. Take a look at the ICE 1-year chart below with additional ratings: ICE chart provided by TradingView After a steady rally until its peak in April, ICE struggled to break above the resistance of $ 122 (red). This level also prevents the stock from reaching new 52 week highs. ICE appears to be poised to climb back to that $ 122 mark again, and a breakout could lead to another higher step for the stock. Click here to read the greatest trading book ever written The ideal long position in the stock would be a break above the resistance level of $ 122, with a protective stop placed below the entry point. Do you want to discover other great trades? What could be better than finding the first attractive stock in this article? The story continues Discovering 5 topical professions … like those in this new special feature. Click Below To Claim Your Free Copy Now! 5 actions ready to explode! ICE shares remained unchanged in pre-market on Tuesday. Year-to-date, ICE has gained 5.67%, compared to a 21.95% increase in the benchmark S&P 500 over the same period. About the Author: Christian Tharp I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4,000 new and advanced traders and investors around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write articles related to the stock market for Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. Following… The post office Is the intercontinental exchange heading for an escape? appeared first on StockNews.com

