IronNet’s stock is increasing. It could be the next store of memes.

IronNet has generated interest on Reddit and Twitter in recent days. AFP via Getty Images



Cybersecurity company actions



IronNet



jumped nearly 50% at the start of Tuesday’s session. The stock was subject to number of discussions on Reddit in recent days as a potential candidate for gamma compression by buying bullish options to create more buying pressure, as seen with the movie channel



AMC Entertainment



(ticker: AMC) and video game retailer



GameStop



(GMM). IronNet shares (IRNT) rose 23% on Friday and were 115% higher in pre-market trading at some point early Tuesday. The stock opened about 67% more before falling to trade 48% early in the session. The cybersecurity company merged with the ad hoc acquisition company



LGL Systems Acquisition Corp.



at the end of last month. The stock had jumped nearly 30% when the combined firm debuted trading on the New York Stock Exchange. In January, the Reddits WallStreetBets community rose to fame overnight as the supposedly stock market meme frenzy rocked the markets. Retail investors had flocked to buy heavily shorted stocks, such as GameStop, AMC and the software company



Blackberry,

earlier this year, skyrocketing prices and landing hedge funds with huge losses. Reddit frontrunner GameStop jumped 1,100% in less than 10 days in January, while AMC stock has enjoyed two waves of frenzy and is at over 2,000% since the start of the year. The free Robinhood stock trading app was another company to benefit from the meme stock craze in early 2021 as its user numbers skyrocketed. The online brokerage firm went public in July in an attempt to capitalize on that momentum, reserving up to 35% of the IPO for its own clients. The stock fell 8% on a disappointing start, but after five volatile weeks, it is currently nearly 13% above its IPO price. Write to Callum Keown at [email protected]

