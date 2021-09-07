NIO Inc. Announces Market Offering of U.S. Depository Shares

SHANGHAI, China, Sep 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (NIO or the Company), a pioneer and market leader in high-end intelligent electric vehicles in China, announced today ‘hui that it has filed a prospectus supplement to sell up to a total of US $ 2,000,000,000 of its US Depositary Shares (ADS), each representing one Class A common share of the Company, through a program to offer shares to the market (At-The-Market Offer).

ADSs will be offered by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Nomura Securities International, Inc. and Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited as sales agents. Some of the sales agents are supposed to make offers and sales inside and outside the United States through their respective sales agents.

The Company has entered into a share distribution agreement with the sales agents regarding the At-The-Market Offering. Sales, if any, of ADSs in connection with the Marketplace Offer will be made from time to time, at the discretion of the Company, through ordinary brokerage transactions on or through the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE) or other marketplaces for its ADSs, sales made to or through a market maker other than on an exchange, or otherwise in connection with negotiated transactions, or as otherwise agreed with the sales agents. Sales can be made at market prices in effect at the time of the sale or at negotiated prices. As a result, sales prices may vary.

The Company currently plans to use the net proceeds of the market placement to further strengthen its balance sheet, as well as for general corporate purposes.

ADSs will be offered as part of the company’s registration statement on Form F-3 which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) and is automatically effective on June 9, 2020. A supplement At-The-Market prospectus The offer has been filed with the SEC. Investors are urged to read the registration statement on Form F-3 and the Prospectus Supplement and other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the At-The- Offer. Market. The Form F-3 registration statement and prospectus supplement are available on the SEC’s website at: http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and accompanying prospectus can be obtained from (1) Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, United States of America, Attention: Prospectus Department ; (2) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 2nd Floor, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, United States of America, Attention: Prospectus Department; (3) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department; (4) China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, 29th Floor, One International Finance Center, 1 Harbor View Street, Central, Hong Kong; (5) Nomura Securities International, Inc., 309 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019, USA, Attn .: US Equity Syndicate; and (6) Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, 27th Floor, Low Block Grand Millennium Plaza, 181 Queens Road Central, Hong Kong.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal.

About NIO inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and leading company in the premium intelligent electric vehicle market in China. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow with users. NIO jointly designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-end intelligent electric vehicles, innovating in next-generation autonomous driving technologies, digital technologies, electric powertrains and batteries. NIO is distinguished by its continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, such as its advanced battery swap technologies, Battery as a Service, or BaaS, as well as its proprietary autonomous driving technologies and Autonomous Driving as a Service, or ADaaS. NIO launched the ES8, a seven-seater premium smart electric SUV in December 2017, and began deliveries of the ES8 in June 2018 and its variant, the six-seater ES8, in March 2019. NIO launched the ES6, a five-seater. High-performance premium smart electric SUV, in December 2018, and started deliveries of the ES6 in June 2019. NIO launched the EC6, a five-seat premium smart electric coupe SUV, in December 2019, and started deliveries of the EC6 in September 2020 NIO launched the ET7, a flagship premium smart electric sedan, in January 2021.

Safe Harbor Declaration

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as will, expectation, anticipation, goals, future, intentions, plans, beliefs, estimates, probabilities and similar statements. NIO may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. . Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIO’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the following: NIO strategies; NIO’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIO’s ability to develop and manufacture a car of sufficient quality and to attract customers on time and on a large scale; its ability to secure and expand manufacturing capabilities, including establishing and maintaining partnerships with third parties; its ability to provide convenient and comprehensive power solutions to its customers; the viability, growth potential and prospects of the newly introduced BaaS and ADaaS; its ability to improve technologies or develop alternative technologies to meet changing market demand and industry development; the ability of the NIO to meet mandatory safety standards for motor vehicles; its ability to secure the supply of raw materials or other components used in its vehicles; its ability to ensure sufficient reservations and sales of ES8, ES6, EC6 and ET7; its ability to control the costs associated with its operations; its ability to build the NIO brand; general economic and trade conditions around the world and in China and the assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the documents filed by NIOs with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIO does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

