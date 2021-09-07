The next Theranos should be shortable – TechCrunch

A jury will soon decide whether the former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty of federal crime. But the deeper public policy questions raised by Theranos remain unanswered. How did a startup based on technology that never worked reach a valuation of $ 9 billion? How was the company able to cover up its fraud for so long? And what, if anything, can be done to prevent the next Theranos before it grows big enough to cause real damage and burn capital that could have been invested in real innovation? I explore these questions in an upcoming article in the Indiana Law Journal titled Taming the unicorns.

While Theranos was publicly exposed in October 2015 by Wall Street Journal investigative reporter John Carreyrou, insiders knew he was committing fraud many years earlier. For example, in 2006 Holmes demonstrated a first prototype blood test to executives at Novartis and falsified the results when the device malfunctioned. When Theranos’ CFO confronted Holmes about the incident, she fired him. In 2008, about seven years before Carreyrous, Theranos board members learned that Holmes had misled them about the company’s finances and the state of its technology.

Over time, a remarkable number of people, both inside and outside the company, began to suspect that Theranos was a fraud. A Walgreens employee tasked with checking Theranos for a potential partnership wrote in a report that the company was overselling its technology. Arizona doctors became skeptical of the results their patients were receiving, and a Missouri pathologist wrote a blog post question Theranos’ claims about the accuracy of its devices. Stanford Professor John Ioannidis published a item in JAMA raising more doubts.

Meanwhile, rumors had spread in the VC community. Bill Maris of Google Ventures (renamed from GV) claims that his fund passed on by investing in Theranos in 2013. According to Maris, the company sent a Theranos employee to do a Theranos blood test at Walgreens. The employee was asked to donate more than the one drop of blood Theranos claimed his devices needed. After refusing a conventional venous blood sample, she was told to return to donate more blood.

So why did none of these doubts slow down Theranos’ fundraising? Part of the answer is that it was a private company and it is almost impossible to bet against private companies. companies.

Until the last decade, most startups that have grown into value companies have chosen to become state-owned companies. Late-stage startups with reported valuations above $ 1 billion were so rare that VC Aileen Lee dubbed them unicorns in a 2013 TechCrunch article. At the time, there were only 39 startups claiming multi-billion dollar valuations. By 2021, despite the increase in the number of public enterprises through PSPCs, the number of unicorns had increased 800.

The rise of unicorns has been accompanied by corporate misconduct scandals. Of course, public enterprises also make mistakes. Research has yet to establish whether unicorns are consistently more prone to misconduct than comparable state-owned companies. However, we know that the ability to take advantage of information about a company by trading its securities creates incentives to uncover misconduct. Since the securities of private companies are not widely traded, it is easier for managers of private companies to cover up misconduct.

Consider the Nikola electric truck company, formerly a unicorn. In 2020, Nikola went public via a SPAC. Once it was made public, short seller Nathan Anderson decided to investigate and ultimately released a report alleging a ground of corporate misconduct. It was shown that a video Nikola produced with his prototype high-speed truck was staged, Nikola towed the truck to the top of a hill and filmed it coming down to a standstill . After Anderson released his report, the SEC and federal prosecutors launched inquiries into whether Nikola had misled investors. Its stock price has lost more than half of its value. In 2021, Nikolas CEO Trevor Milton was accused by the SEC and indicted by a federal grand jury. Nikola wouldn’t have been exposed so soon if he had stayed private.

Securities regulations restrict both the sale and resale of shares of private companies in the name of investor protection. Startups typically attach a contractual right of first refusal to their shares, which effectively requires employees to obtain permission to sell the business. Many late stage startups practice selective liquidity: allowing key employees to cash in in private placements, while preventing the emergence of a robust market. Consequently, those who have information on the misconduct of private companies have little incentive to publish it, even though the Supreme Court has tenuous that an investor who trades on shared information for the purpose of exposing fraud cannot be convicted of insider trading.

VCs may appear to be in a good position to control unicorn misconduct. But their asymmetric risk preferences undermine their incentive to speak out against wrongdoing. VCs invest their funds in a portfolio of startups and expect most bets to generate modest or negative returns, and only one Small number will grow exponentially. The disproportionate growth of the few successful startups will offset the losses in the portfolio balance. For VCs, the difference between a startup imploding into scandal and the many startups that fail to develop a product or find a market is insignificant.

Venture capital investment is an auction with a winner’s curse problem. Startups feature many VC firms every fundraiser, but they don’t need to take funding from a single bidder. In public capital markets, if most investors decide a company is fraudulent or excessively risky, its stock price will fall. However, in venture capital markets, while most investors decide that a startup is fraudulent, the startup can still raise funds from a gullible contrarian. Successful VCs will not share their negative review with the public, as they want to maintain a reputation favorable to the founders. Maris only told the press that GV had passed on Theranos after Carreyrous article.

Congress and the SEC could strengthen the deterrence of wrongdoing by unicorns by creating a market for private company securities to trade in three steps.

First, regulations restricting secondary trading in the securities of private companies should be liberalized. The SEC should eliminate the rule 144 hold period for resales with respect to accredited investors, individual and institutional investors that the SEC deems sophisticated and most apt to bear the risk. Congress should eliminate the section 12 (g) requirement that effectively requires companies to go public if they acquire record 2,000 shareholders who are accredited investors, a rule that causes private companies to restrict trading.

Second, the SEC should attach a most-favored-nation (MFN) regulatory clause to all securities sold through havens commonly used for private placements. An MFN clause would require that if a company authorizes the resale of any of its securities, it must authorize all its securities for resale, as long as the resale is otherwise legal. An MFN regulatory clause would prohibit the practice of selective liquidity and encourage companies to allow their shares to be traded.

Third, the SEC should require all private companies that let their securities be traded widely to make limited public disclosures about their operations and finances. A limited disclosure mandate would protect investors by ensuring they have basic information about companies in which they might invest, without imposing on unicorns the onerous disclosure obligations imposed on public companies.

The net effect of these reforms would be to create a strong market for the exchange of unicorn shares among accredited investors. Most large private companies would likely decide to allow their shares to be traded. Short sellers, analysts and financial journalists would be attracted to the markets. Their investigations would strengthen the deterrence of faults committed by unicorns. The limited disclosure mandate, combined with the requirement that investors be accredited, would protect investors.

When large private companies do fault, the natural response is to increase the penalty for the underlying fault, not to interfere with the marketability of the securities of the company. But the problem is not the laxity of the sanctions. Holmes faces 20 years in prison, a harsher sentence than anyone deserves. The problem is that sanctions only work when the perpetrators expect to be arrested. Trading creates incentives to expose faults faster.