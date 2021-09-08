TDCX files registration statement for initial public offering | Business





SINGAPORE – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 7, 2021– September 8, 2021 – TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”), a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative and blue-chip technology companies, today announced that it has filed an registration statement on Form F-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the proposed Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) of American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing its Class Common Shares A. The Company intends to list ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TDCX. The number of common shares to be represented by each ADS, the number of ADS to be offered and the price range of the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will act as associate bookrunners for the proposed offering. The proposed offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, can be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 200 West Street New York, New York 10282-2198 Attention: Service Prospectus (1-866-471-2526) Email: [email protected] Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC 6933 Louis Stephens Drive Morrisville, North Carolina 27560 Attention: Service Prospectus (1-800-221-1037) E-mail: [email protected] The Form F-1 registration statement and any subsequent amendments can be viewed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These ADSs cannot be sold and offers to buy cannot be accepted until the registration statement takes effect under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this document have not been and will not be registered under applicable securities laws of any jurisdiction outside of the United States of America. About TDCX TDCX is a high-growth digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technologies and other leading businesses. The Company offers omnichannel CX solutions, digital sales and marketing services, and content monitoring and moderation services. The company has a track record of success with clients in travel and hospitality, advertising and digital media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, financial technology, government and non-government organizations, games, e-commerce and education. TDCX has an international presence with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, China, Japan, India, Romania, Spain and Colombia, and serves clients worldwide in over 20 languages. TDCX has won over 270 awards. Forward-looking statements This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that reflect TDCX’s current expectations regarding future events. A list and description of the risks, uncertainties and other risks associated with an investment in TDCX can be found in the documents filed by TDCX with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form F1 Registration Statement. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. TDCX assumes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005846/en/ CONTACT: For any questions Investors: TDCX Jason lim +65 9799 6550 [email protected] Media: TDCX Eunice Seow +65 8432 8388 [email protected] KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SINGAPORE INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT BANKING TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATION SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET FINANCE SOURCE: TDCX inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/07/2021 16:01 / DISC: 09/07/2021 16:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005846/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/tdcx-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering/article_f568d76f-08f4-5e00-bcca-b26bd2b4c70f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos