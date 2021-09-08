Mainstream IPO Rush led by Federers On Running and Dutch Bros

(Bloomberg) – On Holding AG, the owner of high-performance footwear maker On Running, and its existing shareholders filed on Tuesday to raise up to $ 622 million in one of the first initial public offers to take advantage of the ‘post-Labor Day announcements window.

The shoe brand, which counts tennis legend Roger Federer among investors, is said to have a market value of more than $ 6 billion in quotation based on the outstanding shares listed on its file with the Securities and Exchange Commission of United States.

Dutch Bros Inc., the coffee chain backed by consumer-focused private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners, also launched its IPO on Tuesday, depositing up to $ 421 million on its list. The company plans to sell 21.05 million shares for $ 18-20 a piece, according to its prospectus.

The online betting site Sportradar Group AG joined the two brands to set the conditions for its listing on Tuesday. The Switzerland-based company plans to sell 19 million shares for $ 25 to $ 28 each.

Companies are expected to be among the first major listings to tap the capital markets after Labor Day weekend in the United States, typically marking the upturn in market activity after the August holiday slowdown.

Also on Tuesday, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. filed its first IPO filing and said the offer amount was $ 100 million, a placeholder that will later change when the terms of the sale. actions will be fixed.

Consumer companies including yogurt maker Chobani LLC, eyewear company Warby Parker Inc. and shoemaker Allbirds Inc. are expected to go public by the end of the year.

Turing Holding Co., the parent company of technology consultancy Thoughtworks, also set terms for its sale of shares on Tuesday. In addition to listings of tech-related companies – a category that has performed very well since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Turing is looking to raise up to $ 737 million when it goes public.

Singapore-based customer experience platform TDCX Inc. filed an IPO on Tuesday, listing a placeholder of $ 400 million.

Federer shoe

Zurich-based On Running plans to market around 31 million shares for $ 18-20 each. Federer became a shareholder of On in 2019 and last year the company unveiled a shoe named after him that he helped design.

Dutch Bros is based in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992. Dutch Bros now operates more than 470 coffee shops in 11 states, with same-store sales figures increasing 2% in 2020 during the period. pandemic, according to the prospectus. .

Travis Boersma, co-founder and executive chairman of Dutch Bros., will own approximately 74% of shareholders’ voting rights after listing through his ownership of Class B shares, which carry 10 votes per share.

TSG will hold Class A Shares, which carry one vote each, and Class C and D Shares, which each carry three shares.

The proceeds from the IPO will be used to buy back shares of existing shareholders as well as to pay off debt, according to the filing.

Bankers Day

The post-Labor Day IPO window, which typically lasts until the Thanksgiving holiday in the US in November, will be an important time for investment banks to rack up fees ahead of the next bonus season. employees.

The Dutch Bros. offering is led by Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. It will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BROS.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan lead the IPO of On Runnings. It will also be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ONON. Goldman and JPMorgan are also leading the IPO of Turing, which will become Thoughtworks Holding Inc. after going public and trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker TWKS.

