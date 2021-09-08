Futures fell as fears over Delta variant weigh in





Stock futures fell on Tuesday night, indicating that Wall Street was poised to extend the declines as rising COVID-19 infections momentarily upend expectations for growth. In Tuesday’s regular session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both lost ground, but the tech-rich Nasdaq reversed the trend with a marginal gain. The market mostly took the disappointing news in its wake, but August employment data, well below market expectations last week, dampened hopes for the fourth quarter. The payroll showed the economy was creating 235,000 new relatively slim jobs and fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) might change its schedule to cut its stimulating bond purchases, this which has boosted investor confidence. It also prompted analysts to lower their expectations for the economy for the rest of the year. Goldman Sachs cut its growth forecast for the fourth quarter, citing a “tougher path” for consumer spending amid rising COVID-19 infections. While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic fueled by the Delta variant figured prominently in the missing jobs, especially for softness in the leisure, hospitality and bar / restaurant industries, some analysts also pointed out that the labor shortage was becoming a brake on job creation. The lack of available workers has prompted companies to increase wages, adjust hours, and even lose business. “Regarding the lack of job creation in leisure and hospitality, although I do not overlook the influence of Delta on consumer behavior for some and supply problems from Asia due to the restrictions dictated by Covid, I mainly blame the shortage of workers, “senior market analyst Peter Boockvar said on Tuesday in a research note to clients. He pointed to data from the National Federation of Independent Businesses on Friday which showed hiring plans, un-fillable positions and pay at the highest in 48 years, all of the survey’s records. The story continues With the trading week shortened by Labor Day, traders will keep an eye on producer price data for clues on inflationary pressures, as well as the end of a crucial source of unemployment insurance during the pandemic. . Millions of Americans have been offered additional unemployment assistance during the pandemic with increased federal unemployment benefits. However, those benefits expired over the weekend and economists believe this will help bolster a labor market that suffers from a shortage of workers. According to an analysis by Goldman Sachs, “Unemployed workers whose benefits ended prematurely saw a statistically significant increase in their probability of re-employment … We therefore expect the expiry of benefits to stimulate employment growth in the months to come “. 6:15 p.m. ET Tuesday night: Stock futures weaken Here’s where the markets were trading during the after-hours session: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES = F ) : 4518, -1.25

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : 35 082, -9.00

Nasdaq Futures Contracts (NQ = F): 15,673.00, -2.00 Through Javier E. David, editor of Yahoo finance. Follow him on @Teflongeek

