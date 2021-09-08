Oil spill off the coast of Louisiana has spread for miles and no one knows who is responsible





Divers found the leaking pipe in Marchand Bay on Sunday and on Monday Talos placed a containment dome on it, “which allows for the recovery of the spill and the transfer to surface vessels” of the oil, Talos said in a statement. communicated. Tuesday outing

Talos says its operations were not the source of the oil. The company said it was contacted because it was a former tenant of the block where the leak was located, although it stopped production there in 2017 and isolated its wells and removed all its infrastructure.

So who is responsible for the spill? This remains to be determined.

And that shouldn’t be a big surprise, given the number of old pipelines and abandoned wells in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Wilma Subra, chemist and technical advisor at the nonprofit Louisiana Environmental Action Network.

“If you look at all the pipelines, on a map, off, it looks like spaghetti, you just threw spaghetti in there. Pipelines everywhere, everywhere, everywhere,” Subra said. “There are a lot of pipelines out there, a lot of old pipelines as well as new ones, and people like Talos have gotten rid of them over the years,” she said. According to a government accountability office published report this year, “the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has allowed the offshore oil and gas industry to leave 97% of pipelines (18,000 miles) on the seabed when no longer in use” since the 1960s. “Pipelines can contain oil or gas if not properly cleaned during decommissioning.” The office “does not have a robust oversight process to ensure the integrity of approximately 8,600 miles of active offshore oil and gas pipelines located on the Gulf of Mexico seabed,” nor a “robust process to do so. dealing with the environmental and safety risks posed by leaving decommissioned pipelines in place on the seabed. “ CNN contacted BSEE on Tuesday but did not receive an immediate response. In a letter to GAO in response to its report and appended to it, an Interior Ministry official wrote that “the ministry generally agrees with the findings of the report.” “BSEE has begun to implement GAO’s recommendation to develop, finalize and implement updated pipeline regulations to address long-standing limitations on its ability to (1) ensure active pipeline integrity and (2) manage the safety and environmental risks associated with decommissioning, ”wrote Laura Daniel-Davis, Deputy Senior Assistant Secretary, Land and Minerals Management, US Department of the Interior. Members of the US Coast Guard National Strike Force who flew over the Bay Marchand area on Sunday saw no visible oil spill in the area, according to Lt. John Edwards. “What was observed was an unrecoverable rainbow shard approximately 11 miles in length,” Edwards said in an email to CNN. The source of the dump, however, is unknown, he said. Talos said he observed pipelines owned by other companies that were likely affected by Ida, including a 12-inch pipe which he said appeared to be the source of the release. “Talos performed both physical inspections and underwater sonar analysis which confirmed that Talos’ assets were not the source or cause of the release,” the company said. Finding the responsible party will be part of the investigation, Coast Guard Petty Officer Gabriel Wisdom said. Talos said he was working with the Coast Guard and other state and federal agencies to determine ownership of the damaged pipeline and to organize a coordinated response to the spill. In the meantime, the USCG has said it is “prioritizing” about 350 oil spills “from incidents for further investigation by state, local and federal authorities” in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which hit the Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. These are incidents reported by the general public and range from “minor to potentially significant pollution reports,” Wisdom said. While these may be duplicate reports of the same thing, “at the moment we are dealing with them all individually,” and they will all be inspected, he said. For Subra, the Marchand Bay leak is an example of “the potential to occur whenever there is a hurricane or even a weather front that disrupts the gulf and disrupts waters near the bottom” due to the many old abandoned pipelines and wells there, many that weren’t hooked up, she said. On the day Ida made landfall, more than 95% of oil production facilities in the Gulf of Mexico were shut down, regulators said. BSEE said on Tuesday that its hurricane response team “continues to monitor offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf as they return to rigs and rigs after the storm.”

