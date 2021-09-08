



The deal could lead to more unfavorable conditions for artists and less innovation in the music sector The music industry is evolving, with the development of social networks and streaming allowing artists to have more control over the distribution of their own content and the promotion of their brand. As a result, while most musical artists have historically been signed with one of the few major labels, alternative business models have emerged. In particular, independent artist and record label (A&L) service providers offer a simplified version of the support typically provided by major labels, while allowing artists to retain ownership of their music and a higher percentage of royalties. Sony is one of the top 3 record companies operating in the UK today. In addition to its lead label offering, Sony Music Entertainment, Sony also owns The Orchard, an A&L service provider that it acquired in 2012. AWAL is an emerging music distributor offering an alternative to traditional music chords, providing both A&L services and a DIY platform. which allows artists to upload their own music for distribution. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation found that wholesale distribution of recorded music in the UK is currently highly concentrated, with the big three labels accounting for the vast majority of the market. AWAL is an important emerging player, widely recognized for its innovative business model. It is one of the few suppliers outside the major labels to have succeeded in establishing a significant presence in the market and to have grown considerably in recent years. As part of its investigation, the CMA found evidence that if the deal had not been made, Sony and AWAL could also have competed more strongly in the future. AWAL was well placed to further develop its business in the years to come. There is also evidence that Sony intended to expand The Orchards’ offering, focusing more on the emerging pool of smaller artists, which would have caused it to compete more with AWAL. This competition between Sony and AWAL could have benefited artists by improving the terms of their agreements with distributors, potentially allowing them to retain a larger share of their income and have more ownership over their musical rights. The CMA therefore fears that the loss of an innovative competitor like AWAL, despite the continued presence of other major record companies, will result in worse conditions for artists and less innovation in the music industry. Colin Raftery, Senior Director at CMA, said: The music industry is an important part of the thriving entertainment industry in the UK, and it is essential that distributors continue to compete to find new and creative ways of working with artists. feared that this deal would reduce competition in the industry, potentially worsening the deals on the table for many musical artists in the UK, and leading to less innovation in the industry. Sony must now respond to CMA concerns within 5 business days. If it is unable to do so, the deal will go to a Phase 2 in-depth investigation. For more information, visit the Sony / AWAL merger investigation page. Notes to Editors: The CMA served its first enforcement order in May. Details on this can be found on the Sony / AWAL merger investigation page. This is a Phase 1 decision. Unless the parties offer commitments in lieu, it will move to Phase 2. A collection of guidance issued by the AMC on merger work can be found in the CMA merger guidance. Sony and AWAL have 5 working days to make legally binding proposals to AMC to address the identified competition concerns. The CMA would then have an additional 5 working days to determine whether to accept an offer instead of referring the case to a Phase 2 investigation. The AMC noted competition concerns with Sony’s purchase of AWAL, but not with Sony’s purchase of Kobalt’s neighboring rights. In July, the House of Commons Special Committee on Digital, Culture, Media and Sport released report raising concerns about the strong position of major musical groups and its impact on the remuneration of artists. All media inquiries should be directed to the CMA Press Office by emailing [email protected], or by phone on 020 3738 6460.

