Insures Effects Reverse Stock Split and files Form 8-A as part of the NASDAQ listing application

DENVER, Sep 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Assure Holdings Corp. (the Society Where To assure) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (RETURNED), carried out a reverse stock split (Reverse split) of its common stock in a 5 (old) to 1 (new) ratio at 5:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), and filed a Form 8-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SECOND(NASDAQ).

Ensures that common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) on an adjusted reverse split basis at the opening of the stock market on September 8, 2021, which means that every five (5) pre-split shares will represent one (1) post-split share and the share price should mechanically increase in proportion to an inverse division ratio of 5: 1. Ensures that the ticker symbol of the TSX Venture Exchange, IOM, remains unchanged; however, the shares will trade under the new CUSIP number (04625J204). Assure expects trading of Assures’ common shares on the OTCQB to follow the TSXV market and its trading symbol OTCQB to be designated with a D for Reverse Split (ARHHD) for 20 trading days.

The Reverse Split is an action intended to meet the conditions for listing stocks for listing on the NASDAQ. Assure has filed a Form 8-A with the SEC to register its class of common stock under Section 12 (b) of the Exchange Act for the purpose of qualifying for listing on the NASDAQ. There can be no assurance that the Company will meet other applicable requirements for the listing of its Common Shares on NASDAQ or that the Company’s request to increase the listing of its Common Shares will be approved.

Filing Form 8-A and completing the reverse stock split to meet NASDAQ’s share price requirements are important steps in increasing the NASDAQ listing, said John A. Farlinger, chairman. Executive and CEO of Assures. The move to a national stock exchange will have many benefits for our company and represents an important step towards creating long-term shareholder value by attracting a larger and more diverse shareholder base.

As a result of the 5: 1 Reverse Split, the total number of common shares authorized by the Company will be reduced from 900,000,000 common shares, at par $ 0.001, to 180,000,000 common shares, at par $ 0.001 , and the number of ordinary shares held by each shareholder of the Company will be automatically consolidated on the basis of five (old) shares for one (new) share. No fractional shares will be issued under the Reverse Split and all fractional shares will be rounded to the next whole share, in accordance with NRS 78.205 (2) (b).

As of September 7, 2021, the Company had 59,181,440 common shares issued and outstanding, and after the Reverse Split, the Company had approximately 11,836,288 common shares issued and outstanding.

Immediately after the Reverse Split, the percentage participation of each shareholder in the Company and the proportional voting right will remain practically unchanged, with the exception of minor modifications and adjustments which will result from the rounding of fractions of shares into whole shares. The rights and privileges of the holders of ordinary shares will hardly be affected by the Reverse Split.

For more information on Reverse Split, see the Reverse Stock Split Process FAQ dated September 3, 2021, available on the Company’s website at https://ir.assureneuromonitoring.com/stock-info/reverse-stock-split-faq.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services supporting intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and operates its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, manages 100% of the planning and configuration of intraoperative neuromonitoring, and invoices all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest standard of patient care in the industry and has received the Seal of Approval from the Joint Commissions. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to: the performance by the company of its primary business objectives; the company’s ability to meet NASDAQ listing requirements; the expectation that the Reverse Split will meet the minimum NASDAQ share price requirements; the benefits of listing Assures’ common shares on the NASDAQ; the increased visibility and notoriety created by a listing on a national stock exchange; the potential increase in liquidity; the potential increase in the value of Assures’ common shares for future M&A transactions and other estimates and expected results. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the words “plans”, “expects”, “plans”, “should”, “could”, “could”, “potential” or “continue” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the TSX Venture Exchange will not approve the reverse stock split in a timely manner, if at all; the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19, the increase in COVID-19 cases, restrictions on elective surgeries due to hospital capacity and staff shortages, government mandates due to COVID-19 and other adverse consequences resulting from the pandemic; the company’s ability to successfully develop or implement its acquisition strategies; the company’s ability to collect overdue accounts receivable; the accuracy of the reservations made on the receivables; the Company may not be able to maximize revenues from the Company’s network and negotiate new network agreements; the company’s expansion into telehealth may not result in the negotiation of new network agreements and strengthen the company’s position to sell directly to hospitals; the Company may not be able to execute these key business objectives; uncertainties related to market conditions and our ability to qualify for a NASDAQ listing; the potential negative impact of the reverse stock split on the price of the Company’s ordinary shares; the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact of legislative changes, healthcare reform, economic activity in general, could have on the operations and financial results of the company; the operations envisaged by the Company within the framework of its operations on the capital markets, opportunities for expansion or growth; the Company may not maintain its employment and compensation framework within the parameters of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which may result in the non-cancellation of all or part of its relief loans, and the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend and assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

