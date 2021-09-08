Business
Pre-market stock trading: El Salvador’s bitcoin experience is a warning to other countries
Supporters have argued that adopting bitcoin as legal tender will help Salvadorans avoid costly fees on overseas remittances, which totaled nearly $ 6 billion last year, or about a quarter. of GDP.
Bukele may be successful in ironing out the initial technical issues, but the biggest risks in bitcoin will linger for a long time into the future.
El Salvador does not have its own currency, but rather relies on the US dollar. Adding another currency to the mix that is prone to wild changes in value will further complicate government budget and tax planning.
It’s also a nightmare for households and businesses, which now have to spend time and resources deciding whether to keep their funds in dollars or bitcoin. With crypto prices subject to wild swings, the stakes are high.
Another risk: Adopting bitcoin as legal tender may also encourage crime to flourish, according to the International Monetary Fund, which agreed to provide emergency funding of $ 389 million to El Salvador in April 2020.
“Without strong anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing measures, crypto-assets can be used to launder ill-gotten money, finance terrorism and evade taxes. This could present risks to a country’s financial system, fiscal balance, and foreign relations. countries and correspondent banks, ”the IMF said in July.
Overview: Rating agencies are not impressed. In late July, Moody’s Investors Service pushed El Salvador’s debt deeper into junk territory, citing “a deterioration in the quality of policymaking,” including the government’s decision to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.
Moody’s said the country remains vulnerable to funding shocks that could jeopardize the government’s ability to repay its creditors from January 2023. This means El Salvador will likely need another IMF bailout.
Other countries should follow El Salvador with extreme caution. The IMF has urged governments to use new forms of digital currency only when they can maintain financial stability, efficiency and equality.
“Trying to make crypto-assets a national currency is an inadvisable shortcut,” the IMF warned.
Chinese investors pay $ 1 billion into BlackRock’s new fund
The world’s largest asset manager said on Wednesday that the fund, which has now raised 6.68 billion yuan, was officially established this week and has attracted more than 111,000 investors. It started offering investment products to individual Chinese investors at the end of last month.
“We are very proud to have taken this important milestone for our fund management business in China and we are grateful for the overwhelming support from investors,” said Rachel Lord, President of BlackRock and Head of the Asia Pacific Region.
Remember: BlackRock’s announcement comes days after the company was criticized by billionaire philanthropist George Soros for its efforts in China, which he called a “blunder.” The launch of BlackRock’s new product came just weeks after recommending investors invest in Chinese assets.
“Dumping billions of dollars into China now is a tragic mistake,” Soros wrote in an op-ed published Monday by The Wall Street Journal. “This risks costing BlackRock customers money and, more importantly, damaging the national security interests of the [United States] and other democracies. “
Soros pointed to Xi’s recent crackdown on private companies, which he sees as proof that “the regime views all Chinese companies as instruments of the one-party state.” He also referred to “a huge looming crisis in the Chinese real estate market” and Xi’s efforts to redistribute wealth. These trends, he said, “do not bode well for foreign investors.”
Who is right ? Time will tell us.
The humble shipping container
Before Bell’s lead author Julia Horowitz spent the last two weeks reporting on shipping containers and their contribution to a global shipping crisis. Arrears are now looming during the holiday shopping season.
Before the coronavirus hit, companies could rent a 20-foot or 40-foot box with relative ease, allowing them to move goods at low cost. But empty boxes remain scattered across Europe and North America, while supply chain delays mean more is needed to fulfill orders.
Here’s the result: A year ago, companies would pay around $ 1,920 to reserve a 40-foot steel container on a standard route between China and Europe, according to data from Drewry, a research consultancy. maritime.
Now they are spending over $ 14,000, an increase of over 600%. During this time, the cost of purchasing a container has effectively doubled.
“We are seeing record rates, especially in the spot market,” said John Fossey, head of container equipment and rental research at Drewry, referring to just-in-time booking of trips on ocean carriers. .
Experts in the container industry don’t know when the prices will drop. But they agree on one thing: the situation is not going to be resolved anytime soon.
Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, said supply chain issues could persist until 2023.
Following
Also today: Data on US job openings at 10:00 a.m.ET.
Coming tomorrow: ECB decision and US unemployment claims.
