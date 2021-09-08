Best New England Cider Donuts, According to Alex Schwartz

Culinary news

Here are his three favorite spots so far. Cider fritters at Bolton Spring Farm. Alex schwartz

Yankee Magazine Predicts 2021 New England Fall Foliage to Be “a Beautiful, Classic Show”



At the start of the pandemic, some of us decided that this would be the perfect time to pick up a new hobby: knitting, cooking, having a green thumb.

Alex Schwartz developed an obsession with apple cider fritters.

The Cambridge resident, who grew up in Connecticut and has lived in the Boston area for the past two decades, told Boston.com he developed an affinity for cider donuts as a child, when he tried one fresh out of the deep fryer at a county fair. . But his passion for popular baking really took off last fall.

“COVID has hit, and trying to find safe adventures to live during the pandemic was a difficult thing,” he said. “I was thinking, Oh, I would love to have a cider donut, but who knows if they’re open or if these places are closed during the pandemic. But it turned out [farm stores] are a perfect place to go because you can go to an outdoor orchard and have a donut and have a good time. ”

Alex Schwartz, “The Cider Donor” – Provided

Schwartz began cataloging his apple cider donut tours on Instagram, writing reviews under the account @ciderdonutor. He created a map of apple cider donut destinations throughout New England. Last year, the card listed around 100 points. This year, he is over 190, and it continues to update it as new recommendations from the public arrive via Instagram and Reddit.

Since the start of the project, Schwartz said he has visited more than 30 orchards and farm shops to review. He gives his opinion on donuts, but the overall experience is just as important.

“There’s the cinnamon sugar coating, or if they do it plain, how sweet the donut is, how spongy the donut is, what the crumb is, if you can taste the apple that appears.” actually like an apple cider donut – these are the texture properties of the donut, “he said.” But the other part is this: you could have the best donut and eat it in a dirty parking lot and spend a awful moment. So to me it’s like, is this a real orchard where I can wear checkered flannel when it’s 50 degrees and [seeing] fall foliage while I eat this fantastic donut and grab it all? These are the parameters I use: the experience and the quality of the donuts. “

Schwartz found some strengths in his travels. Bolton Orchards, where he tried the soft-serve accompanied by a hot apple cider donut, is a favorite, as is Smolak Farms in North Andover – “the donuts are fantastic.” But at the top of her list is Russell Orchards in Ipswich, that he crowned winner 2020.

“Russell Orchards, in my mind, was the best donut I had last year, as well as the best experience,” he said. “You could spend a whole beautiful day there. That’s wonderful. They’re pumping these donuts at an amazing rate, and they’re all so fantastic. “

This year’s donut tour has only just begun. So far, Schwartz has visited Rocky Ridge Orchard in Bowdoin, Maine and Bolton Spring Farm to Bolton, both of which received rave reviews. He also tried a few cider donut-themed snacks (His tip: Avoid Oreos apple cider donuts) and cider donuts in non-traditional settings.

“Some people are like, well what do you think of [the cider doughnuts from] Entenmann’s or Shaw’s or Hostess or even Dunkin ‘, ”he said. ” It’s difficult. The ones in the store just aren’t as good. Heating them up is so much better, and that’s part of the experience. If it’s not hot, it’s not the same. … I wrote a review on the Dunkin ‘and it was like, the farm shops are great but they’re open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and when you’re driving late at night and need a coffee and it’s 10 a.m., and you’re trying to get home on the Mass Pike, Dunkin ‘is here for you. This is their value. Respect for them, but also if you go toe to toe they will not be as good as going to the farm.

With another apple cider donut drinking season stretching ahead, Schwartz has a few tips for those hoping to get their fix.

“Make it a day, but don’t pack them too tightly when it comes to your tours,” he said. “It’s about the experience, not about being a donut-eating machine.”

Discover Schwartz’s Map of New England 2021 Cider Donut below. Can’t see your favorite? Share it in the comments – Schwartz said he’s continually updating the map with recommendations from readers.