Biden administrator charts course for dramatic growth in solar power





The United States could get up to 40% of its electricity from solar power by 2035 if the country engages in federally-backed decarbonization efforts and enacts policies to promote the technology, the Energy Department said in a report today. The document comes as Capitol Hill braces for weeks of debate over a sweeping $ 3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan, which could contain hundreds of billions of dollars to encourage clean energy technologies to tackle climate change. The report says the rapidly falling costs of solar deployment will make the technologies almost inevitable, even in a business-as-usual scenario. The share of solar generation will likely increase to seven times its current number by 2035, according to the report. But to achieve the carbon reductions needed to avert the worst climate change and reach 40% solar production by 2035, the country must quickly accelerate clean energy deployment to nearly four times its current rate by the next year. end of the decade. Achieving this bright future requires a massive and equitable deployment of renewable energy and strong decarbonization policies, exactly what is spelled out in the bipartite law on investment in infrastructure and jobs and in President Bidens’ program. Build Back Better, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement. The deployment of solar energy had a record year in 2020 as the industry increased its share of the electricity mix to 3%, despite headwinds linked to global trade and a pandemic slowdown. A total of 15 gigawatts were deployed last year. According to the report, the United States is expected to deploy 1,000 GW of solar power by 2035 to meet the 40% target. In such a scenario, almost no natural gas or coal-fired power plant would contribute to the electricity mix, while nuclear would drop to almost half of its current production. The wind would increase by up to 36%, according to the report. Manufacturing linked to the growth of solar energy could create up to 500,000 to 1.5 million new jobs across the country by 2035, according to the report. President Biden highlighted the economics of his clean energy plans during an address to the White House today. The report says prices could stay at their current levels, depending on technological advancements in solar panel technology, energy storage and grid improvements. The administration has identified all three as critical research goals already underway at DOE. A significantly greater role for solar power in decarbonizing the U.S. electricity system, and more broadly the energy system, is within reach, but this is only possible through concerted policy and regulatory efforts as well as sustained advancements in solar and other clean energy technologies, according to the report. . Democrats are seeking to promote the deployment of more renewable energy as part of their reconciliation efforts. The package is expected to contain a clean energy standard as well as a series of tax credits that could make solar and wind more economically attractive to investors. The solar industry has rallied more than 750 solar-related companies to lobby congressional leaders this morning to expand the solar investment tax credit and include a direct payment option as part of this extension, according to a letter of the Association of Solar Energy Industries. ITC is also a proven job creator, and after years of political uplifting, it’s time we gave clean energy companies the political certainty they need to clean our grid and create the millions of dollars. ‘jobs needed to build a fair, clean energy economy, SEIA President and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eenews.net/articles/biden-admin-maps-path-for-dramatic-solar-energy-growth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos