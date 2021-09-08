Solar power has the potential to produce 40% of America’s electricity by 2035, new DOE report says





The Solar future study Energy Ministry, released Wednesday, shows that by 2035, solar power has the potential to produce 40% of the country’s electricity and employ up to 1.5 million people without increasing electricity costs for consumers.

Although the report shows that it is possible to achieve 40% solar energy, this goal depends on the passage by Congress of legislation encouraging renewable energy as well as the widespread adoption of solar energy. Democrats in Congress are currently negotiating a $ 3.5 trillion spending bill that includes tax credits for wind and solar power, but it faces an uphill battle this fall.

“The study sheds light on the fact that solar power, our cheapest and fastest growing clean energy source, could produce enough electricity to power every home in the United States by 2035 and employ up to 1.5 million people in the process, ”Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

The Biden administration announced in January its goal to decarbonize 80% of the U.S. electricity sector by 2030 and achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2035 . The new DOE report outlines a plan for how the administration could achieve that goal using solar power, but Biden’s administration is also pursuing other forms of renewable energy, including wind.

The study showed that other forms of renewable energy could complement a carbon-free U.S. electricity grid. The DOE study estimates that wind power could represent 36% of the grid, nuclear could represent around 13%, hydropower could represent around 5 to 6% and geothermal energy could represent the remaining 1%. Still, the possibility of that transition to renewables depends on how much tax credits Congress Democrats can pass in their next budget reconciliation bill. While the final details are still being worked out, a coalition of environmental groups is pushing Congress to fund between $ 191 billion and $ 265 billion for direct 10-year tax credits for renewables like wind and power. solar. Solar currently accounts for about 3% of the electricity supply in the United States. The study shows that the United States is expected to quadruple its annual solar capacity additions by 2035, providing 1,000 gigawatts of electricity to ensure that most of the electricity grid is powered by renewables. By 2050, solar power could deliver 1,600 gigawatts of power to the U.S. electricity grid, which the DOE plans to provide would provide more electricity than is currently consumed in all residential and commercial buildings. United States today. “It is now possible to envision and chart a course towards a future where solar energy will provide 40% of the country’s electricity by 2035,” said Becca Jones-Albertus, director of the technology office of the solar energy in a letter presenting the report. “This growth is necessary to limit the impacts of climate change, and our work to achieve this vision could not be more urgent.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/08/politics/solar-energy-doe-report-climate/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos