Stock markets accelerate, oblivious to blind spots

Stumbling blocks in the US economy

A year and a half after the onset of the coronavirus health crisis, the economies of the United States and Canada have faced obstacles. In the United States, GDP growth in the first and second quarters of this year, at + 6.3% and + 6.5% respectively (quarter to quarter at an annualized rate), was more likely to be good, and not far from the forecast of + 7.0% for the full year adopted by many analysts. But the third quarter was not so bright.

Component and labor shortages have reduced production over broadband. At some major automakers, auto assembly lines have temporarily shut down because computer chips are not arriving from China as expected.

With large-scale distribution, imported consumer goods do not reach the interior of the country due to traffic jams in the ports. There is a traffic jam of container ships off the coast of California.

The cost of shipping goods from overseas has increased significantly. When companies turn to air transport as an alternative means of transporting goods, they find that there has not yet been a sufficient increase in capacity.

General price inflation climbed to + 5.0% year on year. Wages also caught fire. They are in sight of + 5.0% over one year, both by the hour and by the week.

But the biggest negative was the resurgence of the coronavirus, with the Delta variant causing a fourth wave and level of infections in August reminiscent of previous peak months. One of the consequences has been a blow to consumer confidence. The University of Michigan sentiment index fell to 70.3 from 81.2 the previous month. The current reading is lower than it was a year ago (70.3 vs. 74.1).

Chart 1: “Real” US GDP growth, Y / Y & Q / T

“Actual” is after adjustment for inflation.

Data source: Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

Graphics: ConstructConnect.

Canadian economy suffers second quarter GDP decline

The Canadian economy has been more far-sighted by reflecting the inhibitory influences currently underway. After a + 5.6% GDP increase in the first quarter, the Canadian economy contracted -1.1% in the second quarter.

Again, a largely unexpected upsurge in C-19 was the culprit, leading to the reimposition of some restrictions or the exercise of greater caution when reopening readers.

Chart 2: Growth of “real” GDP in Canada, Y / Y & Q / T

Data source: Statistics Canada Table 36-10-0140-01.

Graphics: ConstructConnect.

Stock markets pay no attention

As Table 1 shows, however, the stock markets don’t give a damn. They ignore questionable news and stay on board with what they believe to be true.

The four North American indices shown in Table 1 all set new records in August. Long-term histories (from January 1991) of the values ​​of the DJI, S&P 500, NASDAQ and TSX indices appear in charts 7 to 10 at the end of this article.

A fifth North American index, the Russell 2000 (for smaller-cap companies), just recorded the largest year-over-year increase among global stock indices, + 45.6% (see chart 3 and Table 2).

The ‘iShares 100 Frontier Pre-Emerging Economies’ index, + 33.8%, was the Russell 2000 finalist for the year-over-year increase in August.

STOXX Europe achieved a year-over-year gain (+ 28.9%) that almost matched that of the NASDAQ (+ 29.6%) and the S&P 500 (+ 29.2%).

In terms of shorter-term performance, the Shanghai Composite index is the leader at + 4.3% over one month. China’s GDP growth this year is expected to be around + 8%.

China’s GDP growth in the first quarter of 2021 was + 18.3% (not annualized, but rather compared to the first quarter of 2020). The GDP result for the second quarter of 2021 (compared to the second quarter of 2020) was not as strong, but it was still remarkable, + 7.9%. In the first quarter of 2020, China’s GDP declined by -6.8%, but the whole year still stood at + 2.3%, the only increase among major nations.

In an effort to emulate the success of the NASDAQ, Beijing plans to set up a new index for SMEs, small and medium-sized enterprises in need of venture capital.

Finally, as a point of interest, the Toronto Stock Exchange, which has struggled to make significant progress in recent years, beat (albeit narrowly) the Dow Jones Industrials Index on an annual basis at the close. of August. The TSX was + 24.6% year-on-year versus + 24.4% for the DJI.

Improving outlook for commodities markets breathes new life into the Toronto Stock Exchange. For the construction industry, higher demand and prices for raw materials will translate into more activity on site. Historically, many of the projects achieving “mega” status were resource extraction projects.

Table 1: Stock markets – performance of key indices – August 31, 2021

Sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of

Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.

Table: ConstructConnect.

Graph 3: Stock market performance: United States and Canada vs Rest of the world

Year-over-year at month-end close, August 31, 2021

iShares is a website specializing in “exchange-traded funds”, or ETFs, managed by BlackRock Investments LLC.

Data source: “finance.yahoo.com”

Graphics: ConstructConnect.

Table 2: Main national and international stock market indices – August 31, 2021

‘”Stock symbols” are in parentheses. MSCI (formerly Morgan Stanley Capital International) is a leading provider of investment decision support tools, with indices as its specialty. “iShares” is a website specializing in “exchange-traded funds”, or ETFs, managed by BlackRock Investments LLC.

Data source: “finance.yahoo.com”

Table: ConstructConnect.

Graph 4: Performances of the main stock market indices over the last 12 months

Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of

Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.

Graphics: ConstructConnect.

Chart 5: Performance of the main stock market indices since the 2008-09 decline

Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of

Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.

Graphics: ConstructConnect.

Chart 6: US stock markets August 31, 2021

The latest data points are from August 31, 2021.

The vertical red lines indicate the major “dips” of February 2009 for the indices.

Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of

Automated quotes from stockbrokers (NASDAQ), Reuters and Yahoo.

Graphics: ConstructConnect.

Chart 7: New York Stock Exchange: Dow-Jones Industrials (30)

The shaded areas indicate the 2 previous recessions of the century (collapse of ‘dot.com’ in 2001 & Great Recession Q1-08 to Q2-09). The graph shows the month-end closing numbers. The last data point is for August 31, 2021.

Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of

Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.

Graphics: ConstructConnect.

Chart 8: New York Stock Exchange: Standard and Poor’s (500)

The shaded areas indicate the 2 previous recessions of the century (collapse of ‘dot.com’ in 2001 & Great Recession Q1-08 to Q2-09). The graph shows the month-end closing numbers. The last data point is for August 31, 2021.

Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of

Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.

Graphics: ConstructConnect.

Chart 9: NASDAQ Composite Index

The shaded areas indicate the 2 previous recessions of the century (collapse of ‘dot.com’ in 2001 & Great Recession Q1-08 to Q2-09). The graph shows the month-end closing numbers. The last data point is for August 31, 2021.

Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of

Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.

Graphics: ConstructConnect.

Chart 10: S & P / TSX Composite Index: Toronto Stock Exchange

Shaded area indicates Canada’s previous recession in the current century (Q4 2008 to Q2 2009; no “point.com” collapse). The graph shows the month-end closing numbers. The last data point is for August 31, 2021.

Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of

Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.

Graphics: ConstructConnect.

Alex Carrick is Chief Economist for ConstructConnect. He has given presentations across North America on the outlook for construction in the United States, Canada and around the world. Mr. Carrick has been with the company since 1985. Links to his many articles are posted on Twitter. @ConstructConnx, which has 50,000 subscribers.