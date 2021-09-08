IronNet to ring the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange

IronNet founder and co-CEO Keith Alexander will lead the bell ringing ceremony.

MCLEAN, Virginia, September 08, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader transforming cybersecurity through collective defense, today announced that General (Ret’d) Keith Alexander, Founder and Co- Chief Executive Officer of IronNet, will call the Bell opening on the New York Stock Exchange tomorrow morning Thursday, September 9 to celebrate the company’s recent stock market listing following the completion of its business combination with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. August 26, 2021.

“IronNets’ participation in the New York Stock Exchange bell ringing ceremony marks another milestone for our business and its continued mission to help organizations better defend against cyberattacks,” said Alexander. “I am honored to represent our entire team of brilliant, customer-focused employees who contribute to the lasting success of IronNets through their unwavering commitment to transforming cybersecurity through collective defense. This ceremony illustrates not only how far we have come as a company, but also how far we have come. we plan to go. “

Since its inception in 2014, IronNet has spearheaded a unique approach to cybersecurity through its best behavioral analysis (NDR) -based network detection and response capabilities and an operational model based on behavioral analysis (NDR). Real-time anonymized attack information and intelligence sharing. The Collective Defense model unifies organizations as a community of advocates to combat escalating cyber attacks by increasing the visibility of the threat landscape with a radar-like picture of attack events as they develop. This approach represents a radically different way of meeting the needs of the cybersecurity market, which is expected to reach $ 40 billion by 2024.

In addition to television coverage of the ceremony, the New York Stock Exchange will live stream the opening ceremony of the bell on its website. The bells are scheduled for 9:26 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. EST. A video of the ceremony will also be archived on this same page after the livestream.

About IronNet

Founded in 2014 by GEN (ret’d) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) is a global cybersecurity leader transforming the way organizations secure their networks by providing the first-ever collective defense platform to work at large scale. Employing a large number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with both offensive and defensive cyber background, IronNet incorporates in-depth knowledge of the craft into its cutting-edge products to solve the most difficult cyber problems the world faces today. hui. For more information on IronNet, visit IronNet.com

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safety regulations” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding IronNets’ expectations in this regard. which relates to its growth, the expansion of the cybersecurity market and customer growth opportunities for IronNet, and IronNet’s ability to strengthen the security profiles of its customers and partners. When used in this press release, the words “estimates”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe” “,” Search “,” may “” will “,” should “,” future “,” suggest “and variations of these words or similar phrases (or negative versions of such words or phrases) are intended to identify statements These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond our control. management of IronNets, which could cause actual results or results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements. Significant factors, among others, that may affect actual results include: IronNets’ inability to recognize the The expected benefits of collaborations with IronNets partners and clients; IronNet’s ability to execute its plans for the development and commercialization of new products and the timing of such development programs; IronNets’ estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of IronNets products; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; IronNet’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; the performance of IronNets products; potential litigation involving IronNet; and general economic and market conditions affecting the demand for IronNets products. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the proxy circular / prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 6, 2021 and other documents that IronNet has filed or will file with the SEC. These documents identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IronNet assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except if the law requires it.

IronNet investor contact: Nancy Fazioli [email protected]

IronNet media contact: Kate Duchaney [email protected]