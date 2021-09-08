Stock market today: the Dow slips for a third consecutive session





Stocks got off on the wrong foot on Wednesday and never quite recovered as investors continued to weigh signals from the Federal Reserve regarding the withdrawal of stimulus measures, as well as the state of the economy. In an interview with theFinancial TimeSt. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard said the central bank should not hesitate on plans to cut back on asset purchases before year-end despite the surprisingly disappointing jobs report from last Friday. “There is a lot of demand for workers and there are more job offers than there are unemployed,” he said. FT. Later in the day, the Fed “Beige book” a regular Anecdotal Economic News report acknowledged that “economic growth slowed slightly to a moderate pace from early July to August.” But investors apparently shrugged their shoulders, with stocks broadly maintaining their levels after the release. Drop of Dow Inc. (DOW, -1.9%) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH, -1.4%) sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average for its third consecutive decline, a modest decline of 0.2% to 35,031. S&P 500 (-0.1% to 4,514) and Nasdaq Composite (-0.6% to 15,286) also finished in the red. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips.

When investors were buying, they were buying security, with utilities (+ 1.8%) and consumer staples (+ 0.9%) leading the way on Wednesday. Other stock market news today: Small cap Russel 2000 fell 1.1% to 2,249.

fell 1.1% to 2,249. Cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase (COIN, -3.2%) saw its shares drop after the company revealed it had received a notice of possible enforcement action from the Securities and Exchange Commission. “Last Wednesday, after months of efforts by Coinbase to productively engage, the SEC gave us what is known as a Wells Notice on our planned Coinbase loan program,” the General Counsel wrote. Paul Grewal on a Tuesday night. blog post. The Coinbase Lend program would allow users to contribute to a lending pool focused on the USD Coin stablecoin and receive a 4% interest rate in return.

U.S. crude futures contracts improved 1.4% to $ 69.30 a barrel as Gulf Coast production struggles to get back on line in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

improved 1.4% to $ 69.30 a barrel as Gulf Coast production struggles to get back on line in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Gold Futures slipped again, 0.3% to $ 1,793.50, as the US dollar strengthened.

slipped again, 0.3% to $ 1,793.50, as the US dollar strengthened. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) slipped 1.0% to 17.96.

slipped 1.0% to 17.96. Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $ 46,453.95. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day.) Raw materials don’t feel the pinch What else did the Beige Book tell us? “The lack of market reaction today shows that a lot of these concerns are related to price,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for the Independent Advisor Alliance. “But a larger market pullback that could materialize this fall following downsizing announcements or other potentially unexpected news should provide an opportunity to regain positions in travel, leisure and hospitality, as the resumption is most likely delayed and not completely canceled. “ This dovetails with our thoughts yesterday that the trucking stocks and other recovery picks to follow seem rocky (but could ultimately be rewarding). But one area of ​​the market that still looks strong is commodity prices. “Most districts have noted a substantial escalation in the cost of metals and metal-based products, freight and transportation services, and building materials,” the Fed said, and that’s good news for stocks. commodities and the materials sector at large. Companies that sell steel, aluminum, copper and other raw materials may go through nauseating boom and bust cycles, but the current environment continues to be favorable for them. Here, we take a look at seven commodity stocks that should have a lot more power once the rally comes back on more stable footing.

