Why the Olo share traded sharply lower on Wednesday





What happened Actions of Feeling (NYSE: OLO) were trading sharply lower Wednesday morning. The foreclosure expiration for early investors and insiders has arrived, meaning they are now free to sell their shares. The stock of Olo had fallen to 15% at the start of the session on Wednesday. As of 11:48 a.m. EDT today, stocks had rallied somewhat and were down 5.7% from Tuesday’s closing price. So what Investors will recall that Olo, a software as a service company that provides online ordering technology to the restaurant industry, went public earlier this year. Olo, short for “online ordering,” made its public market debut on March 17. In regulatory documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Olo said many shares held by insiders and early investors would be subject to a lock-up agreement, which prohibited them from selling shares for a period of 175 days after. the IPO. It should be noted that the first lock-up period, affecting around 20% of shares held by insiders, expired on March 31. It is quite common for the stock price to decline in the days leading up to the foreclosure expiration, as traders and investors anticipate a flood of more shares into the market, thereby increasing supply and decreasing demand. Now what Among Olo’s early investors are The Raine Group, RRE Ventures and Tiger Global Management, among others. While there is always the potential that insiders and early investors could take advantage of the foreclosure expiration to sell their shares, we just don’t know if these entities plan to sell their shares today, tomorrow, this week, or even in the near future. Investors are simply reacting to the possibility that they could sell their shares, which caused Olo shares to fall in the face of the foreclosure expiration.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/09/08/why-olo-stock-traded-sharply-lower-on-wednesday/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos