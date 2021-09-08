IronNet to ring the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange | Business

MCLEAN, Va .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – September 8, 2021–

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (IronNet), an innovative leader transforming cybersecurity through collective defense, today announced that General (Ret’d) Keith Alexander, Founder and Co-CEO of IronNet , will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange tomorrow morning Thursday, September 9 to celebrate the company’s recent stock market listing following the completion of its business combination with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. August 26, 2021.

IronNets’ participation in the New York Stock Exchange bell ringing ceremony marks another milestone for our company and its continued mission to help organizations better defend against cyberattacks, Alexander said. I am honored to represent our entire team of brilliant, customer-focused employees who ensure the lasting success of IronNets through their unwavering commitment to transforming cybersecurity through collective defense. This ceremony illustrates not only how far we have come as a company, but also how far we intend to go.

Since its inception in 2014, IronNet has spearheaded a unique approach to cybersecurity through its best behavioral analysis (NDR) -based network detection and response capabilities and an operational model based on behavioral analysis (NDR). Real-time anonymized attack information and intelligence sharing. The Collective Defense model unifies organizations as a community of advocates to combat escalating cyber attacks by increasing the visibility of the threat landscape with a radar-like picture of attack events as they develop. This approach represents a radically different way of meeting the needs of the cybersecurity market, which is expected to reach $ 40 billion by 2024.

In addition to television coverage of the ceremony, the New York Stock Exchange will live stream the opening ceremony of the bell on its website. The bells are scheduled for 9:26 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. EST. A video of the ceremony will also be archived on this same page after the livestream.

About IronNet

Founded in 2014 by GEN (ret’d) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) is a global cybersecurity leader transforming the way organizations secure their networks by providing the first-ever collective defense platform to work at large scale. Employing a large number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with both offensive and defensive cyber background, IronNet incorporates in-depth knowledge of the craft into its cutting-edge products to solve the most difficult cyber problems the world faces today. hui. For more information on IronNet, visit IronNet.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding IronNets’ expectations regarding its growth, the expansion of the cybersecurity market and its customers. growth opportunities for IronNet and IronNet’s ability to strengthen the security profiles of its customers and partners. When used in this press release, the words estimate, plans, expects, anticipates, foresees, plans, intends, believes, seeks, can, will, should, in the future, propose and variations of such words or similar phrases (or negative versions of such words or phrases) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. management of IronNets, which could lead to actual results or results. differ materially from those referred to in forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results include: IronNets’ inability to recognize the expected benefits of collaborations with IronNets partners and customers; IronNet’s ability to execute its plans for the development and commercialization of new products and the timing of such development programs; IronNets’ estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of IronNets products; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; IronNet’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; the performance of IronNets products; potential litigation involving IronNet; and general economic and market conditions affecting the demand for IronNets products. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the above factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading Risk Factors in the proxy circular / prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 6, 2021 and others. documents that IronNet has filed or file with the SEC. These documents identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IronNet assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except if the law requires it.

