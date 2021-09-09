Wall Street ends in decline, weighed down by Big Tech





(Reuters) – Wall Street finished lower on Wednesday, spooked by fears the Delta coronavirus variant could blunt the economic recovery and uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve could withdraw its accommodative policies. Apple and Facebook fell about 1% after helping the Nasdaq to record highs in the previous session. The declines of these two Silicon Valley giants contributed more than any other company to the S&P 500 lower for the session. Investors became more cautious after weak August payroll data, while pressures from rising costs, despite the slowing economy, raised fears that the Fed would react sooner than expected to reduce the massive monetary measures adopted last year to protect the economy from the coronavirus. pandemic. The U.S. economy slowed slightly in August as concerns grew about how the new wave of coronavirus cases would affect the economic recovery, the Fed said on Wednesday in its latest collection of anecdotal reports on the economy. The S&P 500 has fallen less than 1% from its high closing last Thursday, and remains up 20% year-to-date, supported by the Fed’s accommodative monetary policy. Investors are pulling petals from a daisy saying: The economy will grow, the economy will not grow, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. They can’t make up their minds, so they don’t have long-term commitments. St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard told the Financial Times that the Fed should move forward with a plan to cut its stimulus package in the event of a pandemic despite slower growth in the ‘use. Six of the 11 S&P 500 sector indices fell, with materials and energy falling the most, falling more than 1% each. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to end at 35,031.07 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13% to 4,514.07. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.57% to 15,286.64. Perrigo Company Plc jumped 9% after drugmaker announced plans to buy HRA Pharma from investment firms Astorg and Goldman Sachs Asset Management in deal valued at € 1.8 billion ($ 2.13 billion). Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc fell 3.2% after the US securities regulator threatened to sue the company if it goes ahead with its plan to start a crypto lending program . U.S. payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc fell 2.7% after announcing it would buy Japanese now, later pay company Paidy in a $ 2.7 billion deal largely in cash. Volume on the U.S. exchanges was 9.5 billion shares, compared to 9.1 billion on average for the full session over the past 20 trading days. Falling issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.71 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 2.18 to 1 favored the declines. The S&P 500 recorded 32 new 52 week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 55 new highs and 41 new lows. Reporting by Noel Randewich; Additional reporting by Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Anil DSilva, Aurora Ellis and Arun Koyyur

