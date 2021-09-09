Rotor Acquisition Corp. reminds shareholders to vote “FOR” the business combination with Sarcos Corp. during the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting

Following Closing, the Combined Company will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “STRC” and “STRCW”

NEW YORK, September 08, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Rotor Acquisition Corp. (the “Company” or “ROT”) (NYSE: ROT.U, ROT and ROT WS), a special purpose acquisition company, today reminds shareholders to vote “FOR” the business combination with Sarcos Corp. (“Sarcos”) and the related proposals at the special meeting of shareholders scheduled for September 15, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”).

Upon closing of the business combination, the Company will change its name to “Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation” and intends to transfer the listing of its Class A common shares, with a par value of $ 0.0001 per share (the “Common Shares”) and publicly- traded warrants to acquire common shares (“Warrants”), from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq ”) After the planned closing of the business combination.

Trading in the common shares and warrants is currently scheduled to begin on the Nasdaq on or around September 27, 2021, under the new ticker symbols “STRC” and “STRCW”, respectively. Until the business combination is completed, the common shares, warrants and units of the Company will continue to trade under the ticker symbols “ROT”, “ROT WS” and “ROT.U” , respectively on the NYSE. The shares of the Company will automatically be separated into their underlying shares of ordinary shares and warrants as part of the completion of the business combination and will not be listed after completion.

The decision to transfer the listings to the Nasdaq was taken into account of the business combination and allows the post-combination company to be listed alongside other innovative companies on the Nasdaq. Following the closing of the business combination, the Company will remove its common shares, warrants and units from the NYSE. Listing on the Nasdaq and delisting from the NYSE is subject to the close of the business combination, including approval by its shareholders at the special meeting and compliance with all Nasdaq listing requirements.

As previously announced, the Company will hold the Special Meeting via live audio webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/rotoracquisition/2021 September 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, for its shareholders of record at the close of business on August 2, 2021, to vote, among other things, on the proposed business combination. A supplement to the definitive proxy statement concerning the business combination, as well as a proxy card for voting, were sent by mail to the shareholders of the company. Shareholders are encouraged to attend the special meeting and to vote as soon as possible by signing, dating and returning the proxy card attached to the proxy statement supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 30, 2021, and mailed to shareholders of record on or about August 30, 2021. If you have any questions, please contact Morrow Sodali, the Company’s attorney, at (800) 662-5200. For banks and brokers, please call (203) 658-9400.

No action is required from existing shareholders of the Company with respect to the ticker symbol or the change in listing.

About Rotor Acquisition Corp.

With approximately 100 years of combined experience investing and managing capital in markets and industries, structuring transactions and building businesses and led by Managing Director Brian Finn, Chairman Stefan M. Selig and Director John D. Howard, Rotor Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with potential target companies with certain industrial and commercial characteristics in the areas of consumer and industrial disruptive technologies. . For more information, please visit www.rotoracquisition.com.

About Sarcos Robotique

Sarcos Robotics is a leader in industrial robotic systems that increase human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct and judgment with the strength, endurance and precision of machines to improve worker safety and productivity. Drawing on more than 30 years of research and development, Sarcos mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian S, keeper GT, keeper XO, and guardian XT, are designed to revolutionize the future of work wherever physically demanding work is performed. Sarcos is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and backed by Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc., Delta Air Lines, GE Ventures, Microsoft, and Schlumberger. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com and the Sarcos investor relations site.

