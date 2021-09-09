US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles as growth worries investors





(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.) * US Fed to cut policy stimulus in the event of a pandemic – Bullard * Coinbase collapses after SEC threatens to sue * PayPal falls after the acquisition of the Japanese company buy now pay later * Falling indices: Dow 0.42%, S&P 0.48%, Nasdaq 1.04% (Price update, add comment) By Shashank Nayar September 8 (Reuters) – Wall Street indices fell on Wednesday amid fears that the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could slow economic growth and uncertainty over the timing for the Federal Reserve to withdraw its accommodative policies. The tech sector of the S&P 500 was among the biggest losing sub-indices, with heavyweights Microsoft Corp dropping 0.6% and Apple Inc dropping 1%. US stocks have come under pressure in recent days as investors have become cautious after weak payroll data in August, while pressures from rising costs, despite the slowing economy, lifted doubts about the Fed’s timing for the cut. “The market is worried about a possible rise in inflation as supply chain restrictions and pent-up consumer demand are expected to raise commodity prices and the market might think the Fed may not be so accommodating going forward, ”Jon said. Maier, chief investment officer at Global X. St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard told the Financial Times that the Fed should move forward with a plan to scale back its massive stimulus package in the event of a pandemic despite slowing growth of employment. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have gained 18.5% and 19.8%, respectively, so far this year on support from relaxed central bank policies, but a surge in coronavirus infections and recent weak economic data have raised concerns about the pace of the recovery. “The ebb and flow of the pandemic will be with us here. We haven’t had a correction in a while. There are important factors here, so we wouldn’t be surprised if we get a correction,” said Matt Stucky. , portfolio manager at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The story continues Eight of eleven sub-sectors fell, with economically sensitive sectors like industrials, commodities and energy among the biggest losers early in the session. At 11:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 147.63 points, or 0.42%, to 34,952.37, the S&P 500 was down 21.62 points, or 0.48%, at 4,498.41, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 159.95 points, or 1.04. %, at 15,214.38. Perrigo Company Plc jumped 9.4% after the drugmaker announced plans to buy HRA Pharma from investment firms Astorg and Goldman Sachs Asset Management in a deal valued at $ 1.8 billion euros ($ 2.13 billion). Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc fell 3.3% after the US securities regulator threatened to sue the company if it goes ahead with its plan to start a crypto lending program . U.S. payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc fell 2% after announcing it would buy the Japanese now, later pay the company Paidy in a $ 2.7 billion deal largely in cash. Investors are also awaiting quarterly results after the GameStop darling bell. Falling issues outnumbered advances for a 2.25-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.04-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P Index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and a new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 30 new lows. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Arun Koyyur)

