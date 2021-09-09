The Five Biggest Tech Firms Traded On The London Stock Exchange To Hit $ 173.6 Billion, A $ 21 Billion Jump From Current Fiscal Year | AFN News





The five biggest tech companies traded on the London Stock Exchange reached $ 173.6 billion, a jump of $ 21 billion in the current fiscal year Posted on September 8, 2021 2020 was probably one of the toughest years for the London Stock Exchange, as the total number and value of companies listed in London plunged to an all-time low. While their combined market value is still lower than pre-COVID-19 levels, the past few months have seen a significant recovery, and tech companies have played a huge role in that regard. According to data presented by BuyShares.co.uk, the combined value of the five largest technology companies listed on the London Stock Exchange reached $ 173.6 billion in the first days of September, an increase of $ 21 billion since the beginning of the year. IBM's market capitalization is up $ 14.2 billion since the start of the year, Just Eat Takeaway is up $ 1.7 billion The combined value of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange took a huge hit in the first few months of 2020, mainly due to a massive sell-off of shares caused by fears surrounding COVID-19, and the giants of the technology were no exception. The total number of tech companies traded on the London Stock Exchange also fell, from an all-time high of 160 in June 2018 to 144 in November of last year. However, the negative trend was finally stopped in the first months of this year. As the leading London-listed tech firm, computer and computer technology consultancy, IBM has seen a 12% increase in market capitalization since the start of 2021. In January, the combined value of the US giant's shares The technology was worth $ 110.6 billion, YCharts data revealed. That figure jumped to $ 124.8 billion on September 2, an increase of $ 14.2 billion in nine months. Statistics show that the market capitalization of Just Eat Takeaway, the second largest technology company listed on the London Stock Exchange, increased by $ 1.7 billion during this period. In January, the combined value of shares in Europe's leading food delivery app was $ 18.1 billion, a massive increase of 223% year-on-year. One of the main drivers of the company's growth was the acquisition of the first food delivery service in the United States, Grubhub, as part of the plan to grow the world's largest food delivery business. outside of China. After falling to $ 15.2 billion in March, Just Eat Takeaway's market capitalization rebounded to $ 19.8 billion in September, an increase of $ 1.7 billion since the start of the year. Sage Group has seen the strongest growth among the top five technology companies As the third largest technology company listed in London, Sage Group has seen the largest increase in market capitalization this year. YCharts data showed that the combined value of shares of the British enterprise software giant jumped $ 2.7 billion or 30% in the nine months of 2021, from $ 8.8 billion to $ 11 billion. $ 5 billion. However, over the three years of share price growth, Sage Group has seen its earnings per share (EPS) drop 3.6% per year. Statistics show that Aveva Group experienced the second largest increase in market capitalization among the top five technology companies listed in London. Between January and September, the combined value of the company's shares jumped 26% to $ 9 billion. The market capitalization of Auto Trader Group, the fifth-largest London-listed tech company, reached $ 8.5 billion in September, an increase of 7.5% in nine months.

