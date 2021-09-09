US STOCKS-Wall Street dives on fears of slowing economic growth





(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.) * US Fed to cut policy stimulus in the event of a pandemic – Bullard * Coinbase collapses after SEC threatens to sue * Oil stocks gain on rising crude prices * Falling indices: Dow 0.03%, S&P 0.07%, Nasdaq 0.28% (updates to be opened) Sept. 8 (Reuters) – Wall Street plunged on Wednesday amid fears the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could slow economic growth and uncertainty over the timing for the Federal Reserve to withdraw its accommodative policies. Shares of tech heavyweights were among the losers with Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Google owner Alphabet Inc falling 0.1% to 0.6%. Nine of the eleven subsectors fell, with economically sensitive sectors such as industry, materials and real estate leading the declines. Gains in energy stocks helped limit some losses with Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Occidental Petroleum and Halliburton up 0.6% to 0.3% as oil prices jumped on weaker production. US stocks have come under pressure in recent days as investors have become increasingly cautious after weak wage data in August and uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s cut. The big question is the uncertainty surrounding the level of slowing economic growth, its diminishing and the potential for inflation to escalate, said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. Investors think they don’t want to be heavily exposed to potential growth sectors, instead interest remains in the security of tech stocks. St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard told the Financial Times that the U.S. Federal Reserve should move forward with a plan to scale back its massive stimulus package in the event of a pandemic despite a slowdown in the job growth. Stovall said CFRA economists were lowering growth forecasts for the third quarter, but were still optimistic about the growth of the economy as a whole for the remainder of the year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have gained around 20% so far this year on support from relaxed central bank policies, but a surge in coronavirus infections and weak economic data have raised concerns about the pace of the recovery economic. At 10:17 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 11.74 points, or 0.03%, to 35,088.26, the S&P 500 was down 2.96 points, or 0.07%, at 4,517.07, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 43.66 points, or 0.28. %, at 15,330.67. Perrigo Company Plc jumped 6.1% after the drugmaker announced plans to buy HRA Pharma from investment firms Astorg and Goldman Sachs Asset Management in a deal valued at $ 1.8 billion euros ($ 2.13 billion). Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc fell 3.5% after the US securities regulator threatened to sue the company if it goes ahead with its plan to start a crypto lending program . Falling issues outnumbered advances for a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.13-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P Index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and a new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 16 new lows. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bangalore; Editing by Anil DSilva and Arun Koyyur)

