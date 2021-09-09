Best-selling consumer discretionary stocks today: S&P Global





Consumer discretionary stocks are now the largest category of short stocks, a recent S&P Global Market Intelligence report find. Consumer discretionary companies sell goods and services considered non-essential, such as clothing and vehicles, according to the report. The largest companies in the consumer discretionary sector, such as Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Tesla Inc. (TSLA), The Home Depot Inc. (HD) and Nike Inc. (NKE) have exceeded expectations and have exceptionally performed well during the coronavirus pandemic after consumer spending was largely redirected to the retail sectors. Meme stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) were subjected to short cuts where stock prices rose sharply over a short period. In these cases, the squeeze shorts were motivated by a stock buying spree to raise stock prices and then subsequently hedging the shorts. Retail investors have been integral to this push, as much of the activity can be attributed to social media groups such as Reddits r / WallStreetBets. Many of these memes stocks are consumer discretionary companies. Companies such as the aforementioned GameStop and AMC, as well as electronics giant Best Buy (BBY), have suffered significant cutbacks in the past year. Some experts have even called for stocks of memes to be labeled as their own distinct asset class. The recent surge in short bets comes as government stimulus measures have largely ended, extended unemployment benefits come to an end and concerns about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant have rocked public confidence. consumers, according to the report. Consumer discretionary businesses have suffered in part from the end of unemployment benefits in most states, with national benefits expected to expire later this month. Rising inflation also threatens to eat in consumer income. UNITED STATES – MARCH 31: A Blink charging station is seen in a parking lot in Washington, DC, Whole Foods on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Photo by Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) For the S&P 500 (^ GSPC), Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) led the pack of heavily shorted companies, with Workhouse Group Inc. (WKHS), Beam Global (BEEM), Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR), and Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) closing the list of 5 companies. the shortest in mid-August 2021, according to the data. BGFV, a sporting goods retailer, had more than 35% of its outstanding shares held by short sellers, the most shares on any major exchange. The story continues Short sellers, who on average account for just 2.2% of S&P 500 stocks, hold 4.6% of outstanding stocks in consumer discretionary stocks, the highest of any industry. After consumer discretionary, the top short selling stocks were Healthcare (4.5% short sellers), Information Technology (3.5%), Consumer Staples (3, 4%), communication services (3.2%) and energy (3.2%). Ihsaan Fanusie is a writer at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on twitter @IFanusia. Read the latest cryptocurrency and bitcoin news from Yahoo Finance Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, Youtube, and reddit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/consumer-discretionary-stocks-most-shorted-right-now-sp-global-164033584.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos