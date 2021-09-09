Unique Technology Hudson Valley Company Listed on NASDAQ





A Hudson Valley company operated by a former General Electric executive went from penny stock status to the NASDAQ stock exchange and the result was a rapid increase in interest.

“It was pretty exciting,” Sono-Tek CEO Chris Coccio said of the company’s August 27 visit to the NASDAQ stock exchange, where they rang the closing bell on the stock exchange. from New York.

Prior to their listing, the company had been traded over-the-counter. Coccio is a veteran of the manufacturing and technical fields, having spent 30 years at General Electric Co. where he worked in their energy and engineering phases. A resident of Saratoga County, Coccio has also served as a congressional research associate in energy issues. Dating back to the mid-1970s, Sono-Tek specializes in building devices that deposit ultra-thin chemical coatings on objects ranging from medical equipment such as stents to semiconductors and specialty glass. By using sonic waves that atomize the coatings, they can control the thickness and precision of their application to a greater extent than a traditional nozzle sprayer.

“These customers are looking for extremely thin and extremely precise coatings,” said Coccio. The 70-person company, located in the hamlet of Milton, County Ulster, manufactures the machines on-site and they can cost anywhere from $ 100,000 to over $ 1 million. Coccio said they started the NASDAQ listing process about a year ago. Much of this involves due diligence or proof that the business is financially sound. They hired a large accounting firm to audit the finances, which are apparently in good shape since they have no debt and around $ 10 million on hand. They plan to expand, Coccio said, not by buying potential competitors, but by finding new markets and uses for their unique technology. “We are focused on organic growth, new applications and customers,” Coccio said. “We will continue to do so. “ Affiliation with NASDAQ, which tends to list many high-tech companies, proved to be successful from the start. As soon as they announced their intention to switch to the exchange, their stock’s value rose from around $ 2 to $ 3. The stock was trading at $ 3.48 per share on Wednesday afternoon. In addition, trading volume jumped once they were on the stock exchange, from a handful of trades each day to around 60,000 stocks now. Some of this, according to Coccio, comes from traders or investors who are always on the lookout for new NASDAQ stocks. “It puts us in good company,” he said of the entry. [email protected] 518 454 5758 @RickKarlinTU

