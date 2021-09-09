Business
Stocks drop as Fed report signals economy ‘regression’
Shares on Wall Street fell further from their recent highs on Wednesday amid new signs that U.S. economic growth is being held back by a resurgence of coronavirus cases and other challenges.
The Standard & Poors 500 index slipped 0.1%, its third consecutive decline. The benchmark was roughly split between winners and losers, but weakness in tech, communications and financial stocks weighed on the market. Less risky investments, including consumer staples and utilities, have grown significantly.
Small business stocks fell more than the broader market. Bond yields were mixed. Oil prices have gone up.
Stock indexes were already in the red before 2 p.m. Eastern time when the Federal Reserve released its latest survey on the economic conditions of nations. Dubbed the Beige Book, the report found that US economic activity slowed in July and August amid growing concerns over increasing cases of COVID-19, growing supply chain problems. and labor shortages.
The Fed said the slowdown was largely due to a decline in restaurants, travel and tourism in most parts of the country, reflecting concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
The S&P 500 lost 5.96 points to 4,514.07, 0.5% below the all-time high of the index set last Thursday. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.93 points, or 0.2%, to 35,031.07, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 87.69 points, or 0.6%, to 2,249.73. The drop in technology indexes ended a four-day winning streak.
The Russell 2000 Small Business Index fell 25.88 points, or 1.1%, to close at 2,249.73.
The market has traded within a narrow range of gains and losses over the past two weeks, as investors seek some sort of understanding of where the US economy is heading with the prevalent Delta variant. Investors could find themselves in a choppy market until September as they watch the Federal Reserve and Washington grapple with budget reconciliation, infrastructure spending and the debt ceiling.
If you look at the calendar, it’s aggressive, said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.
Investors received another contradictory report from the government on Wednesday. US employers posted save job vacancies for the second consecutive month in July, according to the Ministry of Labor. The disconnect between the growing number of job openings and the weak recovery in employment levels is another signal that the overall employment recovery could hurt the broader economic recovery.
People have remained reluctant to enter the workforce, Nixon said. It is not a problem of demand, it is a problem of supply.
If so, she said, there is little the Federal Reserve can do and reducing its bond buying program makes sense. Still, there’s probably a long way to go before the central bank focuses on raising interest rates.
The latest beige book will be used by Fed policymakers at their next meeting on September 21-22 to help them decide how to change interest rates and whether to end monthly purchases of $ 120 billion bonds. dollars from central banks, which it has been making since the pandemic, started to contribute to lower long-term interest rates.
Tech stocks accounted for a significant portion of Wednesday’s sales. Apple fell 1% and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices lost 2.7%. Among the winners were consumer staples and utility companies, including General Mills, which rose 4.6%, and Consolidated Edison, which gained 2.7%.
Shares of cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase fell 3.2% after the company revealed it was under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission over its intention to offer its Cryptocurrency holders a chance to earn interest on their assets if they loan them out. The company said the regulator threatened to take civil enforcement action and that the launch of the loan program was delayed until at least October.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill fell to 1.34% after rising sharply to 1.37% on Tuesday.
Energy prices have generally increased. Oil prices rose 1.4% and natural gas prices jumped 7.6%.
