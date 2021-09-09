Business
US job openings hit record high as employers struggle to find workers
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Jobs in the United States hit a new record in July as layoffs rose moderately, suggesting the sharp slowdown in hiring in recent months was due to employers’ inability to find jobs. workers rather than a weak demand for labor.
The Ministry of Labor’s monthly job openings and turnover survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday also showed a steady increase in the number of workers voluntarily leaving their jobs, a sign of confidence in the work market.
It’s an extremely tight job market, said Jennifer Lee, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. The struggle continues to find the right worker for the right job.
Job vacancies, a measure of labor demand, jumped from 749,000 to 10.9 million on the last day of July, the highest level since the series began in December 2000. C was the fifth month in a row that job vacancies, which have been on the rise since January, hit an all-time high.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 10 million vacancies. July’s general increase was led by the health and social assistance, finance and insurance, and accommodation and food services sectors.
Job openings have increased in the Northeast, South, Midwest and West regions. The job vacancy rate jumped to a record 6.9% from 6.5% in June, driven by mid-sized companies with 50-249 workers. The rate for large firms with 5,000 or more employees declined.
Hiring slipped from 160,000 to 6.7 million, led by declines in retail trade, durable goods manufacturing and educational services. State and local education hiring has increased, as has employment in the federal government.
The hiring rate fell to 4.5% from 4.7% in June. The hiring rate has fallen for large companies.
Wall Street shares fell. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were higher.
TIGHT LABOR MARKET
The ratio of vacancies to hires, a measure of labor market tension and companies’ ability to find workers, rose to 1.64 in July. The JOLTS data followed a government report last Friday that showed non-farm payrolls only increased by 235,000 jobs in August, the smallest gain since January, after jumping 1.053 million in July.
The tightening labor market was highlighted on Wednesday by the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book report, based on information collected no later than August 30, which showed all districts noted labor shortages. that restricted employment and, in many cases, hampered business activity.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the dynamics of the labor market, creating labor shortages even as 8.4 million people are officially unemployed.
The lack of affordable child care, fears of contracting the coronavirus, generous federally funded unemployment benefits, and pandemic-related pensions and career changes have been blamed for the disconnect.
The labor shortage is expected to ease from September, as government-funded unemployment benefits expired on Monday. The new school year is underway and most school districts offer in-person learning.
But the surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, could cause reluctance in some people to return to the workforce. Employment is 5.3 million jobs below its peak in February 2020.
As we expect the labor market to continue to advance in the coming months, it will likely take some time for these severe labor imbalances to resolve themselves, said Lydia Boussour, chief US economist at Oxford Economics at New York.
The JOLTS report also showed that 107,000 people voluntarily left their jobs in July, bringing the total to 4.0 million. This reflected the increase in wholesale trade as well as state and local government education zones.
There were decreases in the number of people leaving employment in the transportation, warehousing, utilities and federal government categories. Although the overall quit rate remained unchanged at 2.7%, the rate for the private sector – a leading indicator of wage growth – fell from 3.0% to 3.1%.
The quit rate is viewed by policymakers and economists as a measure of confidence in the labor market, and the private rate hike in July suggested further wage increases, which could keep inflation low. high for a while. Annual wage growth exceeded 4% in August.
Some economists have said the tightening labor market could put pressure on the Fed to announce when it will start cutting its massive monthly bond buying program. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last month asserted the ongoing economic recovery, but gave no signal when the US central bank is considering cutting asset purchases beyond saying that could be this year.
It takes two to dance and the problem of job creation seems to be a reluctance to supply labor, not a decrease in demand, and we would like to hear the economic theory that explains how continuous purchasing d Fed bonds encourage workers to return to work, said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic adviser at Brean Capital in New York.
Layoffs and layoffs increased from a modest 105,000 to 1.5 million. This brought the layoff rate to 1.0% from 0.9% in June. There were 83 unemployed for every 100 job vacancies in July.
Even if demand slows or even weakens, job seekers remain in a relatively favorable bargaining position, said Nick Bunker, research director at Indeed Hiring Lab.
Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao and Andrea Ricci
