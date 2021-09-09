TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III announces the separate trading of its Class A ordinary shares and its redeemable warrants, as of September 9, 2021





OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, September 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (the Company) announced today that as of September 9, 2021, holders of units sold as part of the Company’s initial public offering will be able to choose to trade separately the Class A ordinary shares and the redeemable warrants included in the units. Each unit consists of one Class A common share, with a par value of $ 0.0001 per share, and one quarter of a redeemable warrant. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. The Class A common shares and the separate redeemable warrants will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbols TRTL and TRTL WS, respectively. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol TRTL.U. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate unitholders’ units into Class A common shares and redeemable warrants. The units were originally offered by the Company under a bought deal placement. Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as associate bookkeepers for the offering. Academy Securities, Inc. acted as co-manager of the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities entered into force on July 19, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, and there will also be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. . A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained free of charge by visiting the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained from Barclays, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, e-mail: [email protected], tel: (888) 603-5847; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Email: [email protected], Phone. : (866) 471-2526; and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 5th Floor, New York, New York 10022, email: [email protected]. The story continues IN REGARDS TO TORTOISEECOFIN ACQUISITION CORP. III TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, merger, share swap, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The Company intends to focus its search for a target company in the broad field of energy transition or sustainable development by targeting industries that provide or require innovative solutions to decarbonise in order to achieve critical targets for reducing carbon emissions. emissions. CHEEKY–LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement and prospectus for the company’s initial public offering. filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. Contact: Turtle Ecofin Acquisition Corp. III

Stephen Pang, President and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/tortoiseecofin-acquisition-corp-iii-announces-202200641.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos