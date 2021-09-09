Chinese Evergrande bonds drop sharply due to fears of default, onshore bonds temporarily suspended





SHANGHAI / HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares and bonds of indebted China Evergrande group came under further pressure on Thursday after media reported the company would suspend interest payments owed on loans to two banks later this month- ci as well as all payments to its wealth management products. Investors take into account an increasing probability of default. Regulators have warned that Evergrande’s 1.97 trillion yuan ($ 304.7 billion) liabilities could trigger greater risks to the country’s financial system if it is not stabilized. Bonds traded in Shenzhen in January 2023 were temporarily suspended in the morning, after falling more than 20% at the start of trading, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange said in a statement. Dollar bonds due November 2024 fell 0.8 cents to trade at 23.558, while Hong Kong-listed stocks fell more than 10% to HK $ 3.32, the lowest since 8 July 2015. Financial information provider REDD reported on Wednesday that Evergrande has informed two banks that it will suspend payment of interest due on September 21, pending further instructions on an expansion plan. Evergrande has also delayed payments to several trust companies, REDD said, and it could suspend all payments on its wealth management products from Wednesday. Evergrande declined to comment on the report. The massive bond sales also followed a series of downgrades by rating agencies including Fitch, Moody’s and China Chengxin International (CCXI) in recent days. On Wednesday, Fitch Ratings downgraded the ratings of Evergrande and two of its subsidiaries to “CC”, adding that a default seems likely, due to lack of liquidity, lower contract sales, pressure to cope with late payments to suppliers and subcontractors and limited progress on asset disposals. . ($ 1 = 6.4605 Chinese renminbi yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; editing by Shri Navaratnam and Michael Perry)

