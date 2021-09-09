Here’s why Coinbase is in hot water on crypto lending and how the SEC is sending a shot through the arc for DeFi





Coinbase Global finds itself in a sticky situation with its main regulator over lending practices that the Securities and Exchange Commission say violate existing securities rules.

Brian Armstrong, the Frankish Managing Director of Coinbase

-3.23% ,

late Tuesday, revealed that the crypto platform is under investigation for a loan program that allows clients holding Circles USD stablecoin an asset intended to serve as a digital dollar to earn interest of around 4% APY , by lending it to Coinbase, which in turn lends it to traders.

Crypto experts and financial specialists told MarketWatch that the litigation could be one that sets clearer rules for the burgeoning segment of the digital asset market known as decentralized finance, or DeFi, where investors lend digital coins to earn additional income. Read also : What is decentralized finance? Bitcoin and blockchain expert explains the risks and benefits of DeFi Crypto professionals say DeFi has grown, and Coinbase which currently offers a variety of services, including bitcoin trading

+ 0.30% ,

same active dogecoin DOGEUSD,

+ 95%

and Ether ETHUSD,

+ 0.67%

and Ether wishes to expand its commission-generating offers as a listed company. Like the stock market, coins loaned by customers can facilitate speculation through crypto derivatives and other products. In the eyes of the SEC, however, the lending program secures the crypto, with interest passed on to the client, much like a bond pays interest to a holder or how a stock pays dividends. Armstrong, in a series of tweets, argued that the SEC, led by Gary Gensler, who took the reins of the regulator in mid-April, has not clarified its position on what is and what is is not a title. However, at least one former regulator said the SEC has been very clear on its stance on the matter. When does a crypto asset become a security? When you start loaning it out, Amy Lynch, former SEC regulator and chairman of FrontLine Compliance, told MarketWatch in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. Coinbase had planned to eventually expand its crypto lending program to other assets outside of USD Coin. Lynch said she advises companies that offer cryptocurrency lending services to register with the SEC or go through a broker / dealer to comply with regulatory rules. For example, Gemini is partnering with crypto lender Genesis, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group. In this case, Gemini, owned by twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, collects part of the spread between the interest paid on the crypto and the interest charged by Genesis on its loans to institutions. Lynch said Coinbase may not be keen to establish such a deal because it would involve sharing the costs. If the SEC decides this is a matter of concern, it will begin to take a closer look at companies that do, she said. Indeed, the Wall Street Journal recently reported that the SEC has sent letters to companies seeking information on crypto lending platforms. MarketWatchs' sister publication said the regulator was seeking information, including whether the digital assets on offer are securities that should be registered. Columbia Business School professor RA Farrokhnia said Coinbase represents financial innovation and regulation shouldn't stifle novelty. What you are seeing is the evolution of crypto, and in particular the next phase is decentralized finance, Farrokhnia said. Unfortunately, although crypto has been a part of our financial ecosystem for several years, there hasn't been a clear regulatory framework outlining what is allowed and what is not, he said. Thus, this lack of regulatory clarity on what exactly is considered a title within the existing framework[without the] The creation of a whole new regulation, tailor-made for our new reality, is causing all kinds of confusion, Farrokhnia said, explaining that he believed the SEC should express a greater willingness to collaborate with the emerging security industry. cryptography. Gensler, who has trained the SEC to focus on investor protection perhaps more than any other regulator to date, has openly said he is also aiming to upgrade crypto rules. To the extent that something is a title, the SEC has a lot of authority. And a lot of crypto tokens that I won't call them cryptocurrency at the moment are indeed securities, Gensler told CNBC during an interview in May. We need to update and refresh our rules to make sure that while retail investors and any individual have the right to speak on the First Amendment etc, they are not fooling the public, manipulating the public, manipulating the public. not the markets, he said. Lynch said the SEC's stance on Coinbases lending may be influenced by a recent lawsuit against BitConnect, which offered its own digital security in 2016 in exchange for bitcoin and created an automated program that made money in exchanging the bitcoin brought in. Investors believed the profits were split, but the SEC alleges the program was an elaborate Ponzi scheme. Coinbase shares ended Wednesday down 3.2% and are down 7.3% for the week, compared to a weekly decline for the Dow Jones Industrial Average

-0.20%

and the S&P 500 SPX index,

-0.13%

0.5% and 1%, respectively.

