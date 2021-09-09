Nikkei drops from 6-month peak due to virus slowdown concerns





TOKYO, Sept. 9 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei index fell from a nearly six-month high to close lower on Thursday, in line with global markets as concerns mounted over slower growth economic due to the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant. The Nikkei stock average closed 0.57% lower at 30,008.19, breaking an eight-day winning streak since early November. The wider Topix fell 0.71% to 2,064.93, down from a three-decade closing high of 2,079.61 on Wednesday. After the long winning streak, it is only natural that there will be some selling, but there is a feeling that the view that stocks need to rise further provides a solid foundation, said a market participant from a company of national securities. An Asia-Pacific non-Japan equity index fell 1.32% as the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the trading day. The Federal Reserve’s beige book showed a slowdown in the US economy last month due to the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Japanese government has said it plans to expand emergency restrictions related to COVID-19 in Tokyo and other areas. SoftBank Group was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, slipping 1.93%. The stock surged on Wednesday after a $ 7 billion share swap deal with Deutsche Telekom. The operator of the Uniqlo Fast Retailing chain was the second biggest drag, down 0.65%. Air transport was the worst performing sub-sector in Topix, down 1.74%. Japan Airlines sank 1.62% after sources said it was looking to raise 300 billion yen to overcome anticipated funding challenges. Rival ANA Holdings slipped 1.84%. The electricity and gas sub-sector outperformed, however, up 3.2%. Potential candidate for Japanese Prime Minister Taro Kono, a well-known nuclear power critic, moderated his tone somewhat, saying he would tolerate atomic energy for the time being. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings was the biggest winner in the Nikkei, with 11.03%, followed by a gain of 5.36% for Kansai Electic Power Co. (Tokyo Markets Team Report; Edited by Ramakrishnan M. and Uttaresh.V)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/japan-stocks-closer-idUSL4N2QB1JM The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos