Chinese ‘Metaverse’ shares tumble on state media warning and regulators’ attention





Investors stand in front of an electronic board displaying stock information on the first trading day after the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China on February 15, 2016. C REUTERS / Aly Song

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9 (Reuters) – Chinese stocks seen with links to “Metaverse,” a shared virtual space based on virtual reality technologies, collapsed on Thursday after their recent increase raised regulatory eyebrows and prompted the media state to warn against their investment. Investing is not a virtual game and investors who buy Chinese stocks in the hope of profiting from Metaverse are likely to end up in tears, China’s official Securities Times warned in a comment on Thursday. If people “blindly invest in a concept as grand and illusory as Metaverse, they will end up being burned,” he said. The comment came a day after the Shenzhen Stock Exchange sent a letter to Zhejiang Jinke Culture Industry Co (300459.SZ), urging the mobile internet company to substantiate its claim that it has the customer base to develop Metaverse products. The stock market also asked if the company – whose stock price has jumped about 35% this week – played a role in increasing its own shares with the hot concept. Most of the Metaverse-related shares fell on Thursday morning. Wondershare Technology (300624.SZ) and Wahlap Technology (301011.SZ) both fell more than 10%, while Goertek (002241.SZ) lost more than 8%. AVIT Ltd (300264.SZ) fell 13%, while Perfect World (002624.SZ) fell 5%. China’s leading securities regulator Yi Huiman told a conference on Monday that the stock exchanges should have a better understanding of investor behavior in the internet age. Yi’s comment comes amid heightened concerns about Chinese regulators, as Beijing this year launched a wave of crackdowns in industries ranging from tech to private tuition. The Shenzhen Zhongqingbao interaction network (300052.SZ), whose shares have jumped more than 60% this week after the company published an article on Metaverse, said in an exchange report on Wednesday that it was still in the early stages to explore the business, and warned investors of the risks. The Securities Times commentary also pointed to risks for investors on Thursday. “It is important that investors differentiate between the real trends and the beautiful ‘bubbles’.” Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Stephen Coates and Ana Nicolaci da Costa Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/china-state-media-cautions-against-metaverse-stock-risks-2021-09-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos