Xerox Transfers NYSE Listing to Nasdaq | Business





NORWALK, Connecticut – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 9, 2021– Xerox Holding Company announced today that the company will transfer its common stock (XRX) listing from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective when the market opens on September 21. The company will continue to be listed under the symbol XRX after the transfer occurs. As Xerox continues to provide workplace products and services to its network of global customers and partners, the company leverages its research and development capabilities to advance a variety of new technologies aimed at solving the world’s largest World challenges. Priority areas of intervention include digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and clean technologies. Xerox’s focus on services, software, financing and innovation indicates the direction our company is taking for the future. We were challenging the status quo by developing and leveraging new innovations to create solutions that address key age-old challenges across industries, said John Visentin, vice president and general manager of Xerox. I would like to thank the NYSE, our stock exchange for 60 years, for its partnership. As a long-time technology leader, Xerox continues to innovate and defend its employees, customers and shareholders, said Adena Friedman, President and CEO of Nasdaq. Listing Xerox on Nasdaq will allow them to continue to create value for all stakeholders. We were proud to welcome them to the Nasdaq family. About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) For over 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Leveraging our leadership position in office and production printing technologies, we have expanded into software and services to sustainably power today’s workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our business solutions and differentiated financial services are designed to improve the day-to-day work of our clients, wherever that work is performed. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers continue our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in the areas of digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and Clean Technologies. Learn more about xerox.com. To note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open-ended comments, perspectives, and industry perspectives, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp. Xerox is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and / or other countries. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005313/en/ Media contact: Callie Ferrari, APR, Xerox, + 1-203-849-5254, Callie.Ferrari @ xerox.com Investor contact: David Beckel, Xerox, + 1-203-849-2318, David.Beckel @ xerox.com KEYWORD: CONNECTICUT UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INTERNET SOFTWARE FINANCE HARDWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOURCE: Xerox Holdings Corporation Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/09/2021 06:30 AM / DISC: 09/09/2021 06:31 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005313/en

