Burger King copies McDonald’s with celebrity meals





The burger chain announced Thursday that it was banning 120 artificial ingredients from its food, ranging from ketchup to buns, as part of its pledge to provide “real food.” Burger King said customers would not notice any difference in the taste of their food despite the changes.

Burger King Marketing Director Ellie Doty told CNN Business it was a “big step” for the company, which has gradually phased out the flavors and colors of artificial ingredients over the past five years. last years. In particular, the brand caught the attention of Internet users last year by displaying a moldy Whopper in its advertisements. It was to promote his new Whopper without preservative.

Thursday’s announcement is an extension of the brand’s mission to attract customers who are drawn to consuming healthier ingredients. For this refreshment, Doty said the chain has replaced its canned pickles with fresh pickles. Other condiments that have been replaced with non-artificial alternatives are its mayonnaise, ranch dressing, and ketchup.

“We have subjected every food that has been associated with a change to exhaustive consumption testing so that we can make sure that not only the ingredient matches or is better than its previous taste,” Doty said.

Mcdonalds MCD Fast food chains like, Panera and Taco Bell made similar movements in recent years. To promote the initiative, Burger King is imitating McDonald’s and showcasing meal deals created by celebrities. The “Keep It Real” meals, which go on sale this Sunday, use their real names instead of their more well-known stage names. For example, rapper Nelly created the “Cornell Haynes Jr. Meal” which includes a Whopper with cheese, small fries and a small Sprite. Bazilian singer Larissa Machado’s meal, whom fans recognize as Anitta, is the same as Nelly’s meal but has an Impossible Whopper instead. Rapper Lil Huddy aka Chase Hudson has created a meal that includes his new spicy chicken sandwich, four piece mozzarella sticks and a chocolate shake. International restaurant brands QSR Taking a page from the successful McDonald’s promotion could help Burger King’s fortunes., its owner, reported in July that sales jumped about 18% in the second quarter, but CEO Jose Cil is not happy with his performance. (By comparison, McDonald’s sales jumped 26% over the same period.) “However, we are not performing at the level that we expect of ourselves or aspire to,” Cil remarked on a call to an analyst. “We understand our greatest areas of breakthrough opportunity. So our underlying problem has really been focused and paced.” The chain recently rolled out a new branding, expanded its loyalty program nationwide and introduced a new chicken sandwich to help compete with its rivals.

