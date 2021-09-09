FlexTrade, the first EMS to integrate with Appitals’ pioneering book creation platform

The integration sets the standard for future EMS integrations and allows companies on the buy side to receive Appital opportunities directly into their current trading infrastructure

LONDON, September 09, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Appital, the private equity market, today announced that FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, is the first EMS provider to integrate with the Appitals bookbuilding platform.

By working with pioneering companies like FlexTrade, Appital is driving the development of the technological infrastructure needed to integrate its platform into existing market structures and bring innovation and automation to equity capital markets.

The Appitals platform will be fully integrated with FlexTrades FlexTRADER EMS, bringing a historically manual order flow process to an automated platform. Through the integration of FlexTrades with Appital, buying companies will have access to liquidity and execution efficiency on Turquoise, LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) pan-European MTF with transparent direct processing (STP) to more of 20 places of payment. Triggered by demand from some of the world’s largest asset management companies, the integration will provide the buying community with a more efficient and transparent way to fulfill large orders with minimal market impact or risk. erosion of prices.

Andy Mahoney, Managing Director EMEA FlexTrade Systems, commented: “This integration with Appital brings transparency and automation to a market sector traditionally plagued by opacity and the obsolete activity of creating books over the phone. We are seeing significant demand for the Appitals offering from some of our largest asset management clients. As a result, we have been collaborating with Appital to develop standard integration procedures in order to guarantee our customers transparent access to the Appitals platform directly in the FlexTRADER EMS order blotter in order to actively participate in the process of discovery of liquidity in the size market. “

Integration with FlexTrade has led to the creation of a working group that includes some of the largest asset managers in the world. The group helps joint clients define how they want to interact with hard-to-find liquidity in the market and proactively create demand books, while ensuring that integration with existing workflows remains seamless. Other EMS vendors are now able to code according to established, FIX-based protocols for the benefit of the buying community as a whole.

Dr Robert Barnes, CEO of Turquoise Global Holdings and Head of Securities Trading at the London Stock Exchange Group, said: “Turquoise is delighted to rely on our innovation in partnership with Appital to unlock latent liquidity for the market. With the integration of FlexTrades, buying participants can expect a new book creation from Appitals and seamless execution of fair price liquidity settlement through Turquoise. “

Mark Badyra, CEO of Appital, said: “In our mission to put buy-side companies in control of their bookbuilding business, we are excited to work with innovative companies like FlexTrade to help us shape the technology infrastructure for EMS integrations. FlexTrade customers and The asset management community can now expose themselves to transaction flow opportunities that they previously did not have access to.This integration transforms a traditionally manual order flow process, which historically sits outside of any EMS , into an automated electronic platform.

Badyra added: “FlexTrade has been instrumental in developing the Appital workflow with us and the team at Turquoise. This is a big step forward not only for our combined customer base, but for the market as a whole, and we are look forward to expanding this market-wide integration. In the coming months. “

Appital gives the buying community greater exposure to deal flow opportunities that it has not been able to access before. Long-side traders looking to execute large orders over 5 days ADV, including highly illiquid, small and mid-cap stocks, have access to real-time visibility, full transparency and maximum control over the market. process of creating books and distributing transactions. They can proactively seek cash and effectively drive the book building process in real time, on an automated platform, with the ability to make distribution adjustments throughout the process. In addition, Appital users will be able to execute all transactions via MTF Turquoise, via a single access point and with transparent direct processing (STP) to more than 20 settlement sites.

About Appital

Appital, the equity marketplace, brings technological innovation and automation to equity markets, freeing up and uncovering liquidity for investors. The Appital platform allows the buying community to gain greater exposure to execution and trade flow opportunities in highly illiquid small and mid-cap stocks, often beyond 5 days of ADV , with minimal impact on the market or risk of price erosion.

Appitals’ distribution methodology is highly efficient, impartial and non-confrontational, delivering a fair result for all market players. The Appitals buying community has access to real-time visibility, full transparency, and maximum control over the process of book creation and deal distribution.

The Appital platform can be integrated with existing OMS and EMS systems and workflows, and the desktop application is also available on OpenFin. For more information, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter @AppitalHQ and LinkedIn.

About FlexTrade:

FlexTrade Systems is a global leader in high performance multi-asset execution management and order management systems for stocks, fixed income, currencies, futures and options. A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER, the world’s first neutral execution management trading system for brokers, which allows clients to fully control and customize their execution workflows through a capability complete search / access to liquidity while maintaining confidentiality. of their business strategies.

